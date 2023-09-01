Submit Release
News Search

There were 951 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,323 in the last 365 days.

Court Rules Orange County District Attorney Produce Prosecutorial Data under Racial Justice Act

hearing held here this week saw Orange County Superior Court Judge Schwarm reject District Attorney Todd Spitzer’s efforts to prohibit all access to the public of prosecutorial data since the Racial Justice Act (RJA) was enacted in 2021.

You just read:

Court Rules Orange County District Attorney Produce Prosecutorial Data under Racial Justice Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more