ILLINOIS ARTS COUNCIL AGENCY ANNOUNCES 2024 ARTIST FELLOWSHIP PROGRAM

ILLINOIS, September 1 - APPLICATION/GUIDELINES NOW AVAILABLE





The Illinois Arts Council Agency (IACA) is pleased to announce the opening of the fiscal year 2024 (FY24) Artist Fellowship Program. The application is open in the Illinois Arts Council's online Salesforce system and has a deadline of 11:59 PM central time on November 3, 2023. Awards will be announced in the spring of 2024.





The Artist Fellowship Program's intent is to enrich and strengthen the state by supporting accomplished Illinois artists who are the foundation of Illinois' creative environment. The program recognizes exceptional artists who are at a career stage beyond emerging and have created a substantial body of work throughout their career. The program does not support an artist's specific project, but rather provides monetary awards to support an artist's continued artistic growth and exploration.





"Here in Illinois, we proudly boast world-class artists and celebrate their impressive contributions to our communities," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Through IACA's Artist Fellowship, we're investing in the dedication, talent, and passion of our esteemed local artists across all disciplines, so they have the support and resources they need to follow in the footsteps of those who came before them."





The IACA will provide a limited number of $15,000 awards across the following discipline categories:

Crafts

Digital Arts

Ethnic & Folk Arts

New Art Forms (non-performative)

Photography

Sculpture

Visual Arts (includes the 2D sub-categories of painting, mixed-media, printmaking, and other non-digital based visual arts)

A limited number of $1,500 Finalist Awards will also be given.





The IACA encourages artists working in these disciplines and who are residents of Illinois to apply.





Fellowship applications will be submitted in IACA's online platform: Salesforce





Previous IACA individual applicants should log into Salesforce using their already established account name and password. New applicants should create a new user account. If you have trouble logging in, please email iac.info@illinois.gov. More information on the Salesforce system, including a user manual , can be found on the IACA website





Application Assistance





A live online webinar is scheduled for Friday, September 22, 2023, at 1:00 PM central time. Pre-registration is required: Registration Link. The webinar will be recorded and available for viewing.





Also, IACA staff are available via three drop-in video meetings to answer any questions about the Artist Fellowship program. You do not need to pre-register, simply click the link at the time of the meeting to join the drop-in session via WebEx:





AFA Drop-in session #1: Friday, September 29, 2023, 1:00 PM Central Time. : Friday, September 29, 2023, 1:00 PM Central Time. Meeting Link

AFA Drop-in session #2: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 1:00 PM Central Time. : Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 1:00 PM Central Time. Meeting Link

AFA Drop-in session #3: Wednesday, October 25, 2023, 3:00 PM Central Time. : Wednesday, October 25, 2023, 3:00 PM Central Time. Meeting Link





Program Directors and the FY24 Fellowship disciplines they oversee are listed below.