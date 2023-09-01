Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund Program Closing in 60 Days
ILLINOIS, September 1 - Homeowners struggling to stay current with housing payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic have until Oct. 31 to apply for free aid.
Originally launched in April 2022, ILHAF has provided more than $246 million to help 13,730 Illinois homeowners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic avoid foreclosure and remain in their homes while they regained their financial footing. The average grant amount is $17,988 per household and more than 69 percent of ILHAF funds have gone to socially disadvantaged areas throughout Illinois.
ILHAF was created by the state of Illinois to help homeowners avoid mortgage default and foreclosure after experiencing a financial hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Payments are made directly to the mortgage servicer, taxing body or other eligible entity once a homeowner's application has been approved. To qualify for ILHAF, Illinois homeowners must meet the following criteria:
- Be past due on one or more of mortgage loan, property tax, property insurance and/or HOA/condo association fee payments.
- Have a household income at or below 150 percent Area Median Income.
- Own and occupy a home in Illinois as a primary residence.
- Experienced a financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic (including a hardship that began before Jan. 21, 2020 but continued after that date).
Proof of citizenship is not required to apply and receive ILHAF assistance. ILHAF assistance is not public charge benefit.
ILHAF is funded through an appropriation in the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (P.L. 117-2), which was signed into law in March 2021. The $1.9 trillion economic stimulus relief designed to speed up recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic included $9.96 billion allocated for state territories, tribes and the Department of Hawaiian Homelands. The state of Illinois was allocated $386.9 million which was appropriated to IHDA by the Illinois General Assembly (P.A. 102-0017).
About the Illinois Housing Development Authority
IHDA (www.ihda.org) is a self-supporting state agency that finances the creation and the preservation of affordable housing across Illinois. Since its creation in 1967, IHDA has allocated $18 billion and financed approximately 255,000 affordable housing units for residents of Illinois.