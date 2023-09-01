Illinois Liquor Control Commission Reminder: Celebrate Labor Day Responsibly

ILLINOIS, September 1 - The Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC) is reminding Illinois residents to celebrate Labor Day responsibly.





According to a March 2023 survey from the American Addiction Centers, Labor Day is one of the top 10 holidays for drinking in the United States. With increased rates of alcohol consumption over the holiday weekend, there will also be more impaired drivers on the road. Operating any type of vehicle while under the influence is dangerous and can lead to serious bodily injury or death of the driver and their passengers, pedestrians, and all other vehicles on the road.





Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that impaired driving is on the rise, with summer drinking being a key factor in the increase in alcohol related accidents and fatalities. There is no such thing as a "good" drunk driver. Alcohol depresses the central nervous system, slows response times, and impairs thinking, reasoning, and muscle coordination. Even one drink can affect a person's driving skills.





"The ILCC's goal is to save lives by educating the Illinois public about the dangers overconsumption and driving under the influence," said ILCC Executive Director Lisa Gardner. "The key is to know your limits. Drink responsibly and please utilize a designated driver or ride share service if you are inebriated."





The ILCC wants everyone to enjoy the Labor Day weekend and to celebrate safely and responsibly.





