Friday, September 1

Indigenous nations say their forests are federally underfunded

Forests managed by Indigenous nations are severely underfunded. To reach per-acre parity with forests managed by the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service, the federal government would need to increase funding by nearly $96 million every year. The lack of funding has created limited staffing and issues around workforce capacity that have impacted tribal forest management. Climate change, wildfires and catastrophic natural events are causing unprecedented destruction at a massive scale, making the need for forest protection and conservation even more dire. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Lindsey Wasson)

Wildfires And Their Impact On Recreation In Washington State

The state has been grappling with an escalating wildfire crisis that has had far-reaching consequences, particularly on outdoor recreational activities. The tourism industry, a significant contributor to Washington’s economy, relies heavily on outdoor recreational activities. When wildfires disrupt these activities, tourism revenue takes a hit, affecting local businesses, guides, and outfitters that rely on outdoor enthusiasts for business. Continue reading at Seattle Medium.

Washington on track for ‘historically deadly year’ with traffic crashes

Last year was the deadliest on Washington roadways in over three decades. Figures released this week show this year could be worse. Crashes claimed the lives of 417 people through July 31, according to initial data from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. During the same time frame last year, 413 people died in vehicle collisions. The agencies point to four factors that they say contribute to a significant number of deadly crashes: driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, distraction, speeding and not wearing seatbelts. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Bill Lucia)

Associated Press

Trump-era rule change allowing the logging of old-growth forests violates laws, judge says

Capital Press

Washington wildlife commission to mull new plea for wolf rule

Washington plant will convert food waste into renewable natural gas

Everett Herald

Evergreen State Fair aims for zero waste, with mixed results

To solve $17.5M shortfall, Marysville schools could borrow millions

They lost their sons to overdoses. Now, a yearly vigil honors their memory.

New Snohomish police chief will patrol his hometown

State attorney general asks feds to add Everett to Operation Overdrive

News Tribune

Tacoma needs more trees, but efforts to plant them lag. How can T-town get greener?

A welfare check turned deadly. Was a Pierce deputy justified in using lethal force?

Olympian

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office civilian employee fired for sexual harassment

Lightning ignites two small fires near Hurricane Ridge, prompting road closures

Olympia mayor names new Municipal Court Judge to fill role through 2025

Puget Sound Business Journal

A look at Seattle’s jobs recovery by industry

Seattle Medium

March On Washington: Rev. Peter Johnson Remembers

Seattle Times

Fall is on its way: What to know about back-to-school vaccines in WA

Dam removal still on table as settlement talks over Lower Snake River operations continue

Seattle remains a top town for tech talent, but there’s a catch

Editorial: King County Sheriff’s Office must heed oversight report

Spokesman Review

Biden weighs in on Spokane’s lowest unemployment on record

City agrees to pay another $3.5 million for operator of Spokane’s largest homeless shelter

Federal government, salmon advocates agree to continue talks that could lead to breaching Snake River dams

WA State Standard

New federal water pollution rule draws mixed reaction

Washington Post

Nursing homes face minimum staff rule for first time

Employers added 187,000 jobs in August, showing resilience but slowed growth

Yakima Herald-Republic

Sunnyside names new fire chief and assistant chief

Health district tracking Shigella outbreak in Yakima County

Mabton residents continue to raise concerns about water at City Hall

Editorial: Federal help with fentanyl issue is welcome

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Praying coach makes long-awaited return to Bremerton football sideline Friday night

Working and homeless: Bellingham family shares struggle of preparing for new school year

KUOW Public Radio

Asian American community on edge after targeted home invasions in South Seattle

New study: 1 in 5 Washington cannabis users show signs of addiction

Teacher strikes delay first day of school for 30k students in southwest WA

Ingraham High School gets federal funds to cope with repercussions of school shooting

NW Public Radio

Fries of the future could use less pesticides, water and be more resilient to climate change

Cascadia Daily News

Inclusive playground opens at Silver Beach Elementary

Crosscut

Inside the tumultuous debate behind Seattle’s tree ordinance

