Friday, September 1
Indigenous nations say their forests are federally underfunded
Forests managed by Indigenous nations are severely underfunded. To reach per-acre parity with forests managed by the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service, the federal government would need to increase funding by nearly $96 million every year. The lack of funding has created limited staffing and issues around workforce capacity that have impacted tribal forest management. Climate change, wildfires and catastrophic natural events are causing unprecedented destruction at a massive scale, making the need for forest protection and conservation even more dire. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Lindsey Wasson)
Wildfires And Their Impact On Recreation In Washington State
The state has been grappling with an escalating wildfire crisis that has had far-reaching consequences, particularly on outdoor recreational activities. The tourism industry, a significant contributor to Washington’s economy, relies heavily on outdoor recreational activities. When wildfires disrupt these activities, tourism revenue takes a hit, affecting local businesses, guides, and outfitters that rely on outdoor enthusiasts for business. Continue reading at Seattle Medium.
Washington on track for ‘historically deadly year’ with traffic crashes
Last year was the deadliest on Washington roadways in over three decades. Figures released this week show this year could be worse. Crashes claimed the lives of 417 people through July 31, according to initial data from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. During the same time frame last year, 413 people died in vehicle collisions. The agencies point to four factors that they say contribute to a significant number of deadly crashes: driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, distraction, speeding and not wearing seatbelts. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Bill Lucia)
Associated Press
Trump-era rule change allowing the logging of old-growth forests violates laws, judge says
Capital Press
Washington wildlife commission to mull new plea for wolf rule
Washington plant will convert food waste into renewable natural gas
Everett Herald
Evergreen State Fair aims for zero waste, with mixed results
To solve $17.5M shortfall, Marysville schools could borrow millions
They lost their sons to overdoses. Now, a yearly vigil honors their memory.
New Snohomish police chief will patrol his hometown
State attorney general asks feds to add Everett to Operation Overdrive
News Tribune
Tacoma needs more trees, but efforts to plant them lag. How can T-town get greener?
A welfare check turned deadly. Was a Pierce deputy justified in using lethal force?
Olympian
Thurston County Sheriff’s Office civilian employee fired for sexual harassment
Lightning ignites two small fires near Hurricane Ridge, prompting road closures
Olympia mayor names new Municipal Court Judge to fill role through 2025
Puget Sound Business Journal
A look at Seattle’s jobs recovery by industry
Seattle Medium
March On Washington: Rev. Peter Johnson Remembers
Wildfires And Their Impact On Recreation In Washington State
Seattle Times
Fall is on its way: What to know about back-to-school vaccines in WA
Dam removal still on table as settlement talks over Lower Snake River operations continue
Seattle remains a top town for tech talent, but there’s a catch
Editorial: King County Sheriff’s Office must heed oversight report
Spokesman Review
Biden weighs in on Spokane’s lowest unemployment on record
City agrees to pay another $3.5 million for operator of Spokane’s largest homeless shelter
Federal government, salmon advocates agree to continue talks that could lead to breaching Snake River dams
WA State Standard
New federal water pollution rule draws mixed reaction
Washington on track for ‘historically deadly year’ with traffic crashes
Washington Post
Nursing homes face minimum staff rule for first time
Employers added 187,000 jobs in August, showing resilience but slowed growth
Yakima Herald-Republic
Sunnyside names new fire chief and assistant chief
Health district tracking Shigella outbreak in Yakima County
Mabton residents continue to raise concerns about water at City Hall
Editorial: Federal help with fentanyl issue is welcome
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Praying coach makes long-awaited return to Bremerton football sideline Friday night
Working and homeless: Bellingham family shares struggle of preparing for new school year
KUOW Public Radio
Asian American community on edge after targeted home invasions in South Seattle
New study: 1 in 5 Washington cannabis users show signs of addiction
Teacher strikes delay first day of school for 30k students in southwest WA
Ingraham High School gets federal funds to cope with repercussions of school shooting
NW Public Radio
Fries of the future could use less pesticides, water and be more resilient to climate change
Cascadia Daily News
Inclusive playground opens at Silver Beach Elementary
Crosscut
Inside the tumultuous debate behind Seattle’s tree ordinance
Indigenous nations say their forests are federally underfunded