Southbound I-81 Remains Closed in Washington County As Fatal Crash Investigation Continues

Maryland State Police News Release

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) – Southbound I-81 in Washington County remains closed as Maryland State Police continue an investigation into a fatal crash that claimed two lives and injured three others.

The deceased are identified as Wesley Merrick, 55, and Alicia Eve Cornell, 46, both of Wellsville, New York. Emergency medical service personnel responded to the scene and pronounced both deceased on the scene. Merrick was the driver and Cornell was the rear left passenger in a Chevrolet Tahoe involved in the crash.

Two other passengers in the Chevrolet Tahoe were injured during the crash. Carrie Merrick, 49, of New York was transported by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.  Carrie is the wife of the driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe. She was seated in the front seat of the vehicle.

Kevin Dye, 59, also of New York was transported by ambulance to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown. He was seated in the rear of the Chevrolet Tahoe.

The driver of one of the tractor trailers involved was also transported by ambulance to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown. He is identified as Darrin Wayne Shank, Jr., 55, of Williamsport, Maryland.

Shortly before 9:40 a.m., troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack were dispatched to southbound I-81 at the 10-mile marker for a multi-vehicle crash. Upon their arrival, troopers determined four tractor-trailers and two passenger vehicles were involved in the crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Tahoe struck the rear of a tractor-trailer that began to brake due to traffic, which caused a chain reaction causing 3 additional tractor trailers and a pick-up truck to collide with each other. 

Troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack and the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division responded to the scene. The Washington County State’s Attorney also responded to the scene. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team leads the investigation. The investigation is continuing.

###

 

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

