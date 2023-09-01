Harrison Floyd named VFAF Veterans for Trump Hero of the Month September 2023
Veteran Harrison Floyd named hero of the month, and appointed Ambassador, to Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump
Harrison Floyd is an American Patriot , we are honored to have him join our team as Ambassador and name him Hero of the month.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump
— Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump President
Harrison Floyd, a combat veteran, who was recently indicted in Georgia with former President Trump has been named Ambassador and Hero of the Month by Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump announced Stan Fitzgerald president of the grassroots national veterans’ group
Floyd joins other VFAF high profile board members and ambassadors with the organization: Admiral Charles Kubic (former Trump advisor) VFAF national spokesman, Tom Homan (former ICE director) advisory board, as well as Ambassadors J.R. Majewski (former Trump endorsed vet for Ohio) General Don Bolduc (former Trump endorsed vet for NH senate) Debbie Dooley (Tea Party Co-founder) , Caroline Jeffords (Fulton County GA Ballot audit litigation) ,Courtney Kramer (former Trump admin and legal team) ,Seth Keshel (national election integrity expert), Christopher Tremogle (Journalist Washington Examiner) , Pastor Mark Burns (Pastors for Trump), Lucretia Hughes (Real News with Lucretia) , Theresa Shen (Asians for Trump) and many more influencers https://veteransforamericafirst.org/ambassadors/
The Veterans group will be supporting Floyd’s efforts with Give Send Go the Official Legal Defense Fund for Harrison Floyd and maintaining an ongoing working relationship with the Veteran with any future endeavors he may plan.
The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/
VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the campaign collation https://truthsocial.com/@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669
The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.
