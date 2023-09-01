Governor Abbott Appoints Scott To Director Of The Office Of School Safety And Security

TEXAS, September 1 - September 1, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed John P. Scott as the director of the Office of School Safety and Security, effective September 1, 2023. The Office of School Safety and Security was established by House Bill 3 from the 88th Regular Legislative Session to develop and enforce school safety requirements and standards and conduct safety audits on school campuses.

John P. Scott of Dallas has served as the chief of school safety and security within the Texas Education Agency since 2022. Previously, he served as assistant special agent in charge for the United States Secret Service Dallas/North Texas District. Previously, Scott served as assistant to the special agent in charge for the North Texas Cyber Fraud Task Force, assistant to the special agent in charge for the Protective Intelligence & Physical Protection Unit in Dallas, and assistant special agent in charge at the Secret Service Headquarters/Protective Operations Division in Washington, D.C. Additionally, Scott served as special agent in the Vice Presidential Protective Division and Dignitary Protective Division in Washington, D.C. and in the Houston Field Office. Before joining the Secret Service, Scott was a U.S. Army field artillery officer and captain where he completed airborne and the rigorous ranger schools. Scott received a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Texas Tech University, where he was named a distinguished military graduate.