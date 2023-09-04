SAXUM GLOBAL advises on the sale of PRO MEDIK GROUP, Cologne to REHANEO GROUP, a GimV portfolio company

The parties involved

We are very happy to have helped pro medik to become a rehaneo family member and the oportunities that go along with it. We are convinced that pro medik and its patients will hugely benefit from it.” — Holger Scheer

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The advisor team of SAXUM GLOBAL has advised the founders and shareholders of pro medik group, Cologne ("PRO MEDIK") in connection with its disposal to rehaneo group, Munich ("REHANEO"), a portfolio company of private equity investor GimV.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the terms of the transaction.

PRO MEDIK, based in Cologne, is one of the leading providers of ambulant rehabilitation services in the North Rhine Westphalia area around Cologne. For more than 30 years, the company, lead by its founder Dieter Pauwels, has grown to three branches in Hürth, Cologne and Brauweiler with more than 100 employees, integrating not only physicians and physiotherapists, but also therapists from other disciplines like logopedics or cardiology.

REHANEO, a portfolio company backed by private equity investor GimV, is one of Germany’s leading Group in the provision of ambulant rehabilitation services. With its headquarters in Munich, REHANEO has driven market consolidation in the rehabilitation industry for years and operates centers in 10 primary locations all over Germany with more than 1,200 employees and team members.

The advisory team of SAXUM GLOBAL, which specializes in Corporate Development Transactions with a focus on Private Equity and Venture Capital, has advised the founders and shareholders of PRO MEDIK Group on the Corporate Finance aspects and structuring of the transaction and, together with its cooperation partners, on the legal and tax aspects of the deal.

Advisors PRO MEDIK and shareholders:

SAXUM GLOBAL, Dubai: Holger Scheer and Christina Scheer-Preller (joint lead) (Corporate Finance/Private Equity), Bettina Carr-Allinson (IT/IP law – BCA, Frankfurt), Boris Strauch, Steffen Kaiser & Gabriel Gregori (Real Estate law – Simmons & Simmons, Frankfurt), Dr. Jochen Deister (Data Protection law – DMC, Cologne), Hendrik Muschal (Labor & Employment – fellaws, Berlin)

LAUFMICH KETTELER EISING, Cologne: Beatrice Kurschildgen & Thomas Ketteler-Eising (M&A TAX and Structuring)

About SAXUM GLOBAL:

SAXUM GLOBAL is an IT based and globally operating platform of professional service providers, consisting of Corporate Finance advisors, Legal, Financial and Tax advisors as well as IT-specialists who are specialized in all sorts of Corporate Development Transactions.

For more than 25 years our teams have processed hundreds of strategic M&A transactions, Private Equity and Venture Capital transactions, growth and leveraged financings as well as distressed transactions, both on the sale and buyside. We use cutting-edge cloud-based technology to build and coordinate tailor made teams for our customers’ projects and ongoing portfolio services.

Being able to add to our platform any professional suitable for or desired by our customers, we accept no compromises in quality or resources. We use our platform technology to support our customers with high end professional or corporate development services, such as: M&A and corporate finance services, IT analysis and integration services, financial advisory, legal advisory in all relevant areas, tax advisory and structuring, due diligence support and integration.

Our client portfolio comprises leading international Private Equity and Venture Capital Funds, enterprises from various industry sectors with a focus on IT driven or platform based business models, Family Offices and High Potential Individuals.