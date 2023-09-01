Old World Auctions' online-only auction ending Sept. 13th features rare antique and vintage maps, charts, atlases, more

Ludwig von Bucholtz’s 1859 four-sheet update of Herman Boye’s Map of the State of Virginia, incorporating the growth in the western part of the state. Estimate: $14,000-$17.000.

Bernard Sylvanus’s Sexta Europae Tabula is one of the earliest maps of Italy obtainable by today's collectors. Printed in two colors and published in 1511. Estimate: $4,000-$5,000.

Il Mondo Ammalato is an 1879 broadside that illuminates the Ottoman Empire’s struggles after the Russo-Turkish War. This satirical piece is expected to realize $750-$1,000.

Game of the Star-Spangled Banner, or Emigrants to the United States by Edward Wallis (1840), one of the earliest game maps of the United States. Estimate: $5,500 -$7,000.