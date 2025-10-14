Woody Auction's October 25th auction, online and live in Douglass, Kansas, will feature art glass, cut glass, more

Unmarked Wave Crest round wall plaque, 9 ¾ inches in diameter, with a rare and eye-catching Native American Chief portrait carrying the artist’s initials (“R.L.”). Estimate: $4,000-$6,000. Signed Daum Nancy French cameo art glass vase, fire polished and of excellent quality. The 6 ¾ inch tall vase boasts a white translucent and dark cranberry ground. Estimate: $3,000-$5,000. This circa 1905, 140-piece Whiting sterling silver flatware set in the Violet pattern with over 30 specialty pieces, weighing a total of 3575 grams, should change hands for $3,500-$4,500. French cameo art glass water pitcher signed Galle, 7 ½ inches tall, fire polished white with cranberry vintage décor overly and a yellow applied ribbed handle. Estimate: $1,500-$3,000. Tobacco humidor marked Nakara in the rare Buffalo Bill Cody scenic décor having green, brown and cream tones with “Tobacco” labeled on the lid, 5 ½ inches tall. Estimate: $1,500-$2,500.

An automated online-only auction featuring more than 350 lots in basically the same mix of merchandise will be held on Friday, October 24th, at 8am Central.

Every item sells without reserve and features detailed photos to explore online. Join us in person, take your time browsing, and discover antiques that speak to your heart. ” — Jason Woody

DOUGLASS, KS, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woody Auction invites collectors to fall into treasures on Saturday, October 25th, with a multi-genre antique auction featuring over 425 lots of art glass, cut glass and more, from estates nationwide, starting at 9:30am Central Time. The sale will be held online and live in the Woody auction hall at 130 East Third Street in Douglass. Phone and absentee bids accepted.“Every item sells without reserve and features detailed photos to explore online,” said Jason Woody of Woody Auction, adding, “Join us in person, take your time browsing, and discover antiques that speak to your heart.” An automated online-only auction featuring more than 350 lots in basically the same mix of merchandise will be held October 24th, starting at 8:00am.The higher-dollar items will be offered in the October 25th session. A candidate for top lot of the auction is an unmarked Wave Crest round wall plaque , 9 ¾ inches in diameter, with a rare and eye-catching Native American Chief portrait with the artist’s initials (“R.L.”). The wall plaque, with a maroon border, an embossed scroll mold and a gilt metal frame, should hit $4,000-$6,000.There is a fine selection of beautiful vases in the sale, by top-name makers. These will be led by a signed Daum Nancy French cameo art glass vase , fire polished and of excellent quality. The 6 ¾ inch tall vase, boasting a white translucent and dark cranberry ground, a cameo carved poppy décor and a textured hammered surface, is expected to change hands for $3,000-$5,000.Other noteworthy and visually arresting vases up for bid include the following:• A marked Rookwood art pottery vase (#909X), dated 1902, artist signed “M.A. Daly”, 16 ½ inches tall and weighing 9 ½ pounds, featuring exceptional brown and green tones with a large floral décor. Estimate: $1,500-$3,000.• An unmarked Harrach art glass vase, 13 ¼ inches tall, cased yellow with Royal Flemish style decorative highlights, an exceptional gold enamel Chinese dragon décor and segmented sections with tapestry highlights. Estimate: $1,500-$3,000.• A signed Muller Frères Luneville French art cameo art glass vase, 6 ¼ inches tall, having a mountain lake scenic décor with old pine tree growth. Estimate: $1,500-$2,500.• An unmarked Wave Crest two-handled footed vase, 14 ¼ inches tall, wave mold, with a rare woman riding dolphin scenic décor, in pink, blue and cream tones with gilt metal figural dolphin handles and feet. Estimate: $1,000-$2,000.A circa 1905, 140-piece Whiting sterling silver flatware set in the Violet pattern with over 30 specialty pieces, weighing a total of 3,575 grams, should realize $3,500-$4,500. Also, a tobacco humidor marked Nakara in the very rare Buffalo Bill Cody scenic décor, having green, brown and cream tones with “Tobacco” labeled on the lid, 5 ½ inches tall, should fetch $1,500-$2,500.A Brilliant Period Cut Glass (BPCG) green cut to clear handled decanter by Stevens & Williams, 13 ½ inches tall, having a wonderfully engraved iris décor with matte background and decorative geometric highlights, a pattern cut stopper, elaborate gold wash, a sterling silver spout with embossed iris highlights, and marked Betts & Fairfax, carries an estimate of $2,500-$3,500.A French cameo art glass water pitcher signed Galle, 7 ½ inches tall, a beautiful fire polished white with cranberry vintage décor overly and a yellow applied ribbed handle, is expected to finish at $1,500-$3,000; while a Brilliant Period Cut Glass green cut to glass biscuit jar, with an engraved floral and rococo design and sterling silver fitted lid marked Bailey, Banks & Biddle, should breeze to $1,250-$2,000.Rounding out just some of the auction’s expected highlights is a brides basket in the Jack and Pulpit shape with a pink and white cased art glass bowl, 10 ½ inches by 17 ½ inches, having a pie crust edge and an enameled floral décor, set on a Meriden #0150 figural silverplate stand featuring a cherub driving a chariot pulled by Pegasus. Estimate: $1,000-$2,000.Bidders should register 48 hours in advance for online bidding, on LiveAuctioneers.com. Click here for easy access to both auction dates: www.liveauctioneers.com/woody-auction-llc A preview for the October 25th auction will be held on Friday, Oct. 24, from 1-5pm and Saturday, Oct. 25, from 8am-9:30am, in the Woody auction hall. All times are Central. There are no reserves and no buyer’s premium for those in attendance (when paying with cash or check). A sales tax of 8.5 percent will be collected from buyers present at the auction on October 25th.Absentee bids will require a written statement indicating the amount of the bid. The deadline is noon on Thursday, October 23rd. Absentee bids will be charged a buyer’s premium of 15 percent of the selling price + shipping (10 percent if paying by cash or check).Telephone bidding is available for lots with a low estimate of $750 or greater (low estimates can be found on LiveAuctioneers.com). Email your phone bid list to info@woodyauction.com by noon on Wednesday, Oct. 22. Include your name, address, primary phone number and backup phone number. You’ll be notified to confirm receipt of your bid list.As for area lodging, Woody Auction suggests the Comfort Inn in Augusta, Kan.: 316-260-3006 (mention Woody Auction for a single queen or king room rate of $99 plus tax when booking directly); Holiday Inn Express, Andover, Kan.: 316-733-8833; and the Hampton Inn, Derby, Kan.: 316-425-7900. All are located within a 15-20-minute drive of the Woody auction hall.Woody Auction is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign an item, an estate or collection, you may call (316) 747-2694; or, send an email to info@woodyauction.com.To learn more about Woody Auction and the antique auction slated for Saturday, October 25th, online and live at the Douglass auction gallery starting at 9:30am Central Time (with an online-only auction slated for October 24th), visit www.woodyauction.com . Updates are posted often.# # # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.