Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,028 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,336 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Identifies Victim In Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash In Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police News Release

(COLLEGE PARK, MD) – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday afternoon in Prince George’s County.

At about 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 North at Powder Mill Road. According to a preliminary investigation, a tow truck driver stopped to assist the driver of a 2009 Toyota Yaris, which was disabled on the left shoulder of the road. A third vehicle, a 2016 Toyota Scion iA, driven by Hans Jurgen Gutierrez Samoya, 24, of Laurel, Maryland, sideswiped the vehicles and struck the tow truck driver. The Scion also struck a 2014 Honda Accord, which then crashed into a tractor trailer.

The tow truck driver, identified as Osama Abdelfattah Marey, 31, of Suitland, Maryland, was declared deceased at the scene by emergency medical services personnel.  The driver of the Honda, a 76-year-old female, was transported to Suburban Hospital for treatment of her injuries. Samoya remained at the scene.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closures at the scene. I-95 was reopened by 4:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Troopers from the College Park Barrack, with assistance from the Crash Team and the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division are conducting the investigation into the crash. Once their investigation is complete, the findings will be submitted to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether charges will be filed in this case.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Maryland State Police Identifies Victim In Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash In Prince George’s County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more