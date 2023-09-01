Submit Release
Welcoming of the distinguished guest at the airport of Dangara district

TAJIKISTAN, September 1 - On September 1, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, arrived in Dangara district of Khatlon Province with the purpose of participating in the Day of Knowledge and Peace Lesson, opening various production and service facilities and meeting with activists and residents.

The honorable guest, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, was welcomed by the chairman of Khatlon Province, Davlatali Said, the chairman of Dangara district, Islomiddin Rahmon, activists and figures of culture and youth with immense sincerity and high spirit.

