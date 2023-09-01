Opening of "Siyovush Yoqub" LLC in Dangara district

TAJIKISTAN, September 1 - On September 1, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, launched in Dangara district the activity of "Siyovush Yoqub" LLC by unveiling a symbolic plate.

The activity of the industrial enterprise is focused on the processing of raw materials, the production of profiles of various sizes, plastic boards for the floor of the house, plastic and iron windows and doors. Currently, the company produces 5 types of plastic items.

The great Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, considered the construction and operation of a new industrial enterprise as important for the implementation of the goals of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan to increase the manufacture of import-substituting and export-oriented products, create new jobs and develop the economy.

"Siyovush Yoqub" LLC was founded by local businessman Hakim Salimov on an area of 1 hectare and consists of two technological lines. In the first factory, the production of 3 types of plastic boards and plastic panels is launched.

The activity of the second technological line is directed to the production of plastic doors and windows. The company's products are offered to the markets of the cities and districts of the country under the "Sifat Plast" label.

"Siyovush Yoqub" is the first industrial enterprise in Khatlon Province, which includes 3 main production periods of the same list of products, from raw materials to finished products. Technological lines obtained from world-renowned companies allow to provide customers with high-quality products in accordance with global standards.

Taking into account the increase in demand for this type of product, the construction and operation of an industrial enterprise allows to satisfy the need for plastic profiles and boards due to the production of newly established enterprises.

"Siyovush Yoqub" LLC was built in 3 stages, and 100 people were provided with permanent jobs in the first stage. Also on the same day, the construction project of the second stage of the enterprise was presented. In the future, the construction of "Dangara slate" LLC and wooden doors factory is planned.

During the visit of the Head of State to the exhibition, information was given about the increase in the production of industrial products of the district.

Within the framework of the 2022-2026 "Years of Industrial Development" and the "Rapid Industrialization Program of the Republic of Tajikistan for 2020-2025", the construction and operation of 28 factories and industrial enterprises in Dangara district is planned.

In 7 months of 2023 industrial products were produced in Dangara district of Khatlon Province for the total amount of 1 bln. 453.4 mln. somoni, which is by 70 million somoni more than in the same period last year.

Implementation of the instructions and orders of the Head of State, attraction of capital and construction and restoration of factories and industrial enterprises by representatives of the private sector created conditions for the expansion of production opportunities during the last few years. During this period, the processing of local raw materials and the production of finished products increased.

The Head of State commended the contribution of entrepreneurs and local residents of Dangara district in the process of preparations to mark the 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan and, reminding of the available opportunity, tasked the relevant officials to increase the export of products, further attract investments and double development of the industry in the district.