Sayers Awarded Most Promising Cloud Migration Company
This prestigious award solidifies Sayers’ continued excellence in IT solutions.VERNON HILLS, IL, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sayers, a leading provider of personalized IT and infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce that CIOReview has recognized its ability to provide outstanding support for companies looking to migrate to the cloud.
To understand a client’s needs clearly, Sayers assesses the company, ensuring the right-size application is utilized when moving to the cloud. Sayers works with the client every step of the way to develop a comprehensive plan for cloud migration and securing their applications in the cloud. Once Sayers has completed the migration, they continue to offer support as an extension of the client team, maintaining the security of the infrastructure. With their extensive cybersecurity expertise, Sayers examines all corners of a client’s environment to ensure the infrastructure is secure as possible. Sayers has the knowledge and capabilities to build the right solution for their clients, whether on-premises or in the cloud.
“Cloud migration offers an incredible opportunity to revisit your cybersecurity posture. With our expertise and in-house engineering capabilities, clients can improve their IT infrastructure and enhance their security,” says Joel Grace, Senior Vice President of Client Services at Sayers
CIOReview is a leading technology magazine that guides enterprises through the ever-changing landscape of numerous business environments by offering valuable information about essential services and solutions. As a trustworthy knowledge source, CIOReview also provides a platform for C-suite executives, technology buyers, industry experts, and other decision-makers to exchange insights about the latest trends in the market. With CIOReview, senior management teams can assist their peers in choosing the most valuable and efficient solutions required by their businesses, such as cloud migration with Sayers.
Sayers is pleased to receive CIOReview’s high praise and looks forward to assisting current and new clients in providing customized cloud migration solutions for their specific businesses.
About the Company:
Founded in 1984 by the legendary NFL great and former Chicago Bear Gale Sayers, Sayers specializes in providing innovative personal IT infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions for today and beyond. They are committed to meeting the unique challenges and requirements of their clientele’s IT cloud concerns. Their team of expert consultants is prepared to assess, design, deploy, and manage your cloud projects. Sayer’s mission is to utilize cutting-edge technology to offer flexibility and security for each of their client’s IT infrastructure needs.
Chris Warfield
Sayers
+1 866-358-5226
hello@sayers.com