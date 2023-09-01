RE: I 89 nb exit 16 lane closure

Interstate 89 north bound at mm 92.0 has re-opened for travel in both lane. Thank you and drive safe.

Kai Smith

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP 2777 St George Road Williston, VT 05495 Phone - 1(802)878-7111 Fax - 1(802)878-3173

From: Smith, Kai

Sent: Friday, September 1, 2023 9:11 AM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: I 89 nb exit 16 lane closure

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police Williston

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 89 north bound just past exit 16 is shut down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive

carefully

Kai Smith

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173