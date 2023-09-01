Submit Release
RE: I 89 nb exit 16 lane closure

Interstate 89 north bound at mm 92.0 has re-opened for travel in both lane. Thank you and drive safe.

 

From: Smith, Kai
Sent: Friday, September 1, 2023 9:11 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: I 89 nb exit 16 lane closure

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police Williston

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Interstate 89 north bound just past exit 16 is shut down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive

carefully

 

