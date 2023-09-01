RE: I 89 nb exit 16 lane closure
Interstate 89 north bound at mm 92.0 has re-opened for travel in both lane. Thank you and drive safe.
Interstate 89 north bound just past exit 16 is shut down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive
carefully
