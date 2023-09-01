I 89 nb exit 16 lane closure

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police Williston

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 89 north bound just past exit 16 is shut down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive

carefully

