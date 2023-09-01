Cannabis Wholesaler OG Distribution Announces new strain Chiang Mai Haze

OG Distribution team at Highland Festival Bangkok

OG Distribution Announces The Launch Of Chiangmai Haze, A New Cannabis Strain Grown and Cultivated in Thailand

BANGKOK, THAIALAND, September 1, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Cannabis Wholesale Thailand OG Distribution, a leading licensed cannabis distributer, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product, Chiangmai Haze. This new strain is a 100% Thai-grown, pure sativa cannabis, cultivated on OG Distribution’s own farm in northern Thailand, a region well-known for its rich agricultural traditions. The launch of Chiangmai Haze represents a significant milestone in OG Distribution's commitment to offering high-quality, premium, locally grown cannabis products to the Thai market.Wholesale cannabis in ThailandThe advent of Chiangmai Haze highlights OG Distribution’s dedication to promoting local agriculture while meeting international standards for quality and safety to offer some exceptional cannabis. This new strain captures the essence of Thailand's natural beauty, being named after the picturesque city of Chiang Mai in northern Thailand where it is grown."As an all-Thai brand, it's our honor and responsibility to highlight the immense potential of our nation’s agriculture. Chiangmai Haze is a pure sativa that delivers an uplifting and energetic cannabis experience, embodying the essence of what makes Thai-grown cannabis unique," said Ryan Doran Director of OG Farms Chiang Mai.Transparency, Traceability, and Quality, cannabis in ThailandOG Distribution stands out for its unwavering commitment to transparency and quality assurance. In a rapidly expanding market where trust and verifiability are key, every product sold by OG Distribution, including Chiangmai Haze, comes with a Certificate of Analysis (C.O.A.). This certificate has a full chemical breakdown of the product, reassuring customers of the purity and safety of their cannabis flower."We believe that full transparency is not just a business ethic, but a necessity in today’s market. With our C.O.A., customers can be confident that they are getting wholesale weed that is of the highest quality and safety standards, to satisfy even the most discerning customer" added Mr Doran.A Wide Range of ProductsWhile Chiangmai Haze is the star of the moment, OG Distribution’s wholesale portfolio comprises an extensive range of wholesale products, including various strains, extracts, cbd, indica, hybird, bud and edibles, all sourced from licensed growers. These products are designed to ensure the diverse needs of dispensaries and customers across the country. In just the coming week more new strains will be announced including; Jujcy Gold, Mac 1 and Sunday Driver."The beauty of the cannabis industry is its immense potential for diversity in products. While Chiangmai Haze is our latest cannabis strain, we continuously strive to bring a wide range of high-quality wholesale products to our consumers," Mentioned Mr Doran.A Growing Industry and Community InvolvementThe introduction of Chiangmai Haze flower comes at a time when the industry is experiencing unprecedented growth. Recent legal reforms and increased public awareness have led to a booming market, with more and more Thai farmers getting involved in cannabis cultivation.OG Distribution is more than just a wholesale cannabis supplier; it's a community player committed to contributing positively to this growing industry. Through educational outreach programs and collaborations with local farmers, OG Distribution aims to advance the industry and improve community livelihoods as well as supplying premium cannabis.About OG Distribution | Thailand WholesaleOG Distribution is a wholesale company with a broad selection of cannabis products to dispensaries in Thailand. Committed to the highest levels of transparency and quality assurance, all products are sourced from licensed growers and accompanied by a Certificate of Analysis (C.O.A.). Based in Bangkok, but with roots deeply embedded in Thai agriculture, OG Distribution is proud to bring local, world-class products to the burgeoning Thai cannabis market.

