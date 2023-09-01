CSR & Sustainability Summit MOZ 2023: Creating Value Through Sustainable Collaboration

CSR MOZ 2023 is the only corporate and social responsibility event of its kind to be held in Mozambique to date.

LONDON, OFFICE 403, UNITED KINGDOM, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AME Trade Ltd is pleased to announce the launch of its inaugural event, CSR and Sustainability Summit Mozambique 2023 (CSR MOZ 2023), in Maputo, Mozambique. This pivotal conference will take place from 6 - 7 December at the Polana Serena Hotel.

Running under the theme of “CSR in Mozambique: Creating Value Through Sustainable Collaboration,” CSR MOZ 2023 is the only corporate and social responsibility event of its kind to be held in Mozambique to date. The conference aims to unite policymakers, procuring authorities, development financial institutions, infra investors, private sector players, and other stakeholders committed to ethical business and sustainable social and environmental impact.

The event is supported by the government authorities and social organizations in Mozambique.

Mozambique has been impacted by several large-scale events in the last five years, with complex security challenges and recurrent natural hazards continuing to pose significant humanitarian and sustainability challenges. CSR MOZ 2023 intends to unite key institutional partners and industry representatives to assess the evolution of corporate and social responsibility in Mozambique and to explore CSR best practices and initiatives.

Key topics under discussion over the two days include:

- What Constitutes an Effective CSR Life Cycle?

- Maintaining Sustainability Investments During Economic Uncertainty: What can the Private Sector, NGOs, and Government Learn from Each Other regarding CSR projects?

- CSR Best Practices for Sustainable Economic Growth: A Case Study

- Transparency and Sustainable Accountability in CSR

- Gender Equality: Reducing the Gaps for Women in Key Human Capital Indicators

- Meeting Basic Needs: A Snapshot of CSR Efforts and Humanitarian Needs in Mozambique

- Addressing Climate and Disaster Resilience: Resettlement Planning and Related Investments

- Promoting Impact Culture - A Balance Between Economic, Environmental, and Social Concerns: Training Session

In addition to shedding light on the CSR landscape in Mozambique, the event offers a meaningful forum to network and analyse prevalent challenges in the implementation of CSR strategies as well as an opportunity to attend case studies and guest presentations from other developing countries.

CSR MOZ 2023 will serve as an invaluable networking and knowledge-sharing platform for leading corporate, political, and institutional leaders in Mozambique and beyond to collaborate and forge partnerships aimed at promoting sustainable economic growth and CSR in the country.