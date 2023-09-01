Wopke Hoekstra resigns as foreign minister of the Netherlands

NETHERLANDS, September 1 - News item | 01-09-2023 | 12:00

Wopke Hoekstra has submitted his resignation as Minister of Foreign Affairs to King Willem-Alexander. The Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Liesje Schreinemacher, will assume his duties until a successor takes office.

As Commissioner-designate for Climate Action, Mr Hoekstra will prepare with the support of a small team of EU Commission staff.

Hoekstra served as Foreign Minister from 10 January 2022 to 1 September 2023.