Vantage Circle Wins the Summer 2023 Leader Award from SourceForge
Vantage Circle is proud to be a winner of the Leader Award from SourceForge
— Anjan Pathak, Co-Founder and CTO of Vantage Circle
To win the Summer 2023 Leader award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 5% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that Vantage Circle delivers to customers.
The President of SourceForge, Logan Abbott said, “It’s my pleasure to award the Summer 2023 Leaders on SourceForge. Vantage Circle has been named a Leader this Summer in the Employee Recognition and Employee Engagement categories, and their numerous outstanding user reviews are proof of the excellent solution they provide to their customers. Congratulations and keep up the great work!”
Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle quoted, “We at Vantage Circle are excited to accept the SourceForge Summer 2023 Leader Award. We do our best to provide a best-in-class product and are happy to see our users rewarding us with good reviews. We are extremely honored to have been valued by our customers and recognized by SourceForge.”
About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a global SaaS platform that drives holistic Employee Engagement using Rewards & Recognition, Wellness, Feedback, and Exclusive Perks. With Vantage Circle's holistic platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major engagement areas: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The company’s innovative and research-based solutions are designed to unlock employee engagement and unleash employee potential to drive productivity. Currently, the user base is a massive 2M+ employees from leading corporations like Infosys, WIPRO, Airtel, Bosch, Tata Communications, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more
About SourceForge: SourceForge.net is the world’s largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose.
