Vantage Circle Highlights the Power of Employee Recognition in Shaping the Right Behaviour

Key Takeaways on How Employee Recognition and Rewards can Transform Company Culture

At Vantage Circle, we believe that employee recognition is not just about saying 'thank you' – it's about creating a culture where the right behaviours are consistently celebrated.” — Mr. Pallav Popli, CRO and Employee Engagement Evangelist at Vantage Circle

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vantage Circle, the world’s leading behavioural-science-powered employee recognition and rewards platform, recently participated in the Future Work Insights Dubai, 2025 HR Tech Conference, held at the Metropolitan Hotel in Dubai. Vantage Circle served as the official Recognition and Rewards Partner. The event brought together top HR professionals and business leaders to discuss innovative HR trends and talent management in the workplace.Pallav Popli, Chief Revenue Officer and Employee Engagement Evangelist at Vantage Circle, took the stage as the moderator for the discussion on “Employee Recognition and Rewards as a Strategy to Transform Company Culture.” The panel consisting of four other members, delved into the relevance of timely and effective recognition as a powerful tool for nurturing the right behaviours among today’s workforces.Panel Discussion Speakers:Sara Boueri, Vice President of People & Culture at CAFUMaher Sabbagh, Head of People and Performance at AmicaVerseNancy Zakahria, Senior Talent and Organisational Development Manager at McDermott InternationalPavithra Venkatesh, Global Head of Total Rewards at DarThe aim and objective of this conference was to highlight the growing gig economy in the HR tech spectrum. By leveraging HR technology, companies are creating a modern and engaging work environment- resonating with Gen Z expectations. This leads to a more productive, satisfied and loyal workforce.The "2025 HR Tech Conference " sheds light on how forward-thinking HR leaders are driving success in the digital age. This event explores how HR can leverage technology to effectively engage with employees throughout the entire talent lifecycle.Speaking on this, Mr. Pallav Popli, CRO and Employee Engagement Evangelist at Vantage Circle said, “At Vantage Circle, we believe that employee recognition is not just about saying 'thank you' – it's about creating a culture where the right behaviours are consistently celebrated, inspiring teams to perform at their best. Hence, it is important to note that timely and effective recognition is a powerful tool to not only boost morale but also to drive long-term organisational success."About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is the world's leading Behavioural-Science-Powered Global Employee Recognition and Rewards Platform, trusted by over 3.2 million users and 700+ clients worldwide. It empowers a thriving work culture by offering a combination of innovative platform features and services, coupled with globally accepted frameworks. These nurture productive behaviours by aligning with your organisation's core values and leveraging behavioural science. Vantage Circle empowers HR leaders and team managers to identify, recognise, and reinforce productive behaviours within their teams through targeted employee recognition, personalised employee rewards & incentives, and focusing on holistic employee wellness. Over 12 years, the platform has enabled enterprises like Wipro, Infosys, Blue Star, Bosch, Tata Communications, Tata Motors, Tata Realty, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Well Fargo, ACG, Commercial Bank of International, to transform their approach to productive employee behaviours through holistic employee engagement. With more than 16 languages and localised rewards in 100+ countries, this makes recognition more meaningful. It allows employees to recognise in the flow-of-work from the existing chat or collaboration tools in the organisation like MS Teams or Slack. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.

