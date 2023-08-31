Senate Bill 894 Printer's Number 1060

PENNSYLVANIA, August 31 - indebtedness and right to sale determined; and

(2) the person requesting the hearing may present and

have determined any defenses, setoffs, counterclaims, cross-

claims or third-party actions.

(g) Fees.--Fees shall be recoverable as a cost by the garage

or repair shop if a sale is conducted.

(h) Form.--The form of the applications, notices and

declarations described in this section shall be prescribed by

the Supreme Court. The language used in the applications,

notices and declarations shall be simple and nontechnical.

§ 73A05. Release of owner's interest in vehicle.

(a) General rule.--An owner of a vehicle subject to a lien

under this chapter may release any interest in the vehicle after

the lien has risen. The release shall be dated when signed and a

copy shall be given at the time the release is signed to the

person releasing the interest.

(b) Contents.--The release shall contain all of the

following information in simple, nontechnical language:

(1) A description of the vehicle.

(2) The name and address of the owner.

(3) A statement of the amount of the lien and the facts

concerning the claim which gives rise to the lien.

(4) A statement that the person releasing the interest

understands that the person has a legal right to a hearing in

court prior to any sale of the vehicle to satisfy the lien

and the person is giving up the right to appear to contest

the claim of the garage or repair shop.

(5) A statement that the person releasing the interest

gives up any interest that person may have in the vehicle and

the person is giving the garage or repair shop permission to

20230SB0894PN1060 - 8 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30