Senate Bill 894 Printer's Number 1060
PENNSYLVANIA, August 31 - indebtedness and right to sale determined; and
(2) the person requesting the hearing may present and
have determined any defenses, setoffs, counterclaims, cross-
claims or third-party actions.
(g) Fees.--Fees shall be recoverable as a cost by the garage
or repair shop if a sale is conducted.
(h) Form.--The form of the applications, notices and
declarations described in this section shall be prescribed by
the Supreme Court. The language used in the applications,
notices and declarations shall be simple and nontechnical.
§ 73A05. Release of owner's interest in vehicle.
(a) General rule.--An owner of a vehicle subject to a lien
under this chapter may release any interest in the vehicle after
the lien has risen. The release shall be dated when signed and a
copy shall be given at the time the release is signed to the
person releasing the interest.
(b) Contents.--The release shall contain all of the
following information in simple, nontechnical language:
(1) A description of the vehicle.
(2) The name and address of the owner.
(3) A statement of the amount of the lien and the facts
concerning the claim which gives rise to the lien.
(4) A statement that the person releasing the interest
understands that the person has a legal right to a hearing in
court prior to any sale of the vehicle to satisfy the lien
and the person is giving up the right to appear to contest
the claim of the garage or repair shop.
(5) A statement that the person releasing the interest
gives up any interest that person may have in the vehicle and
the person is giving the garage or repair shop permission to
