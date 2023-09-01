Feedback Invited on Film Classification Regulations

CANADA, September 1 - Released on August 31, 2023

The Saskatchewan public and interested stakeholders are invited to offer feedback on the regulatory framework governing film classification (including movies, videotapes and DVDs).

"The film industry has undergone significant changes," said Denny Huyghebaert, Executive Director of the Consumer Protection Division with the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan. "Digital technologies and streaming service platforms have affected the way in which media content is distributed and consumed. We want to learn if any changes would help best serve the needs of Saskatchewan consumers and film industry participants."

The consultation invites feedback on the regulatory framework for the classification, distribution, and screening of films in Saskatchewan, established within The Film and Video Classification Act, 2016.

Residents and film industry participants can find detailed information and provide their input at fcaa.gov.sk.ca.

The consultation period will close on September 29, 2023.

