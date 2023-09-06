HIMA and ICMA Awards Result in Ed Bazel’s Breakout Track "Soaring" to Victory
Ed Bazel's new live concerts -- The Streetlamp Series -- will air on Instagram starting tonight, September 6th, 2023.
The two global awards shows chose Bazel's song "Soaring" for the highest honors. Tonight, Bazel launches an intimate live concert series on Instagram.
I believe the highest use of our music and talent is to help others, so I am very grateful for the light these awards will shine on our music and mission.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pianist and composer Ed Bazel recently achieved celestial heights at the Hollywood Independent Music Awards (HIMA) and the InterContinental Music Awards (ICMA). The pianist’s beloved piece “Soaring” won Best Contemporary Instrumental at the ICMAs and Best Instrumental Song at the HIMA Awards. Inspired by the honor, today Bazel announced "The Streetlamp Series" beginning tonight at 10 p.m. Central Time on Instagram Live.
— Ed Bazel
"Every evening at my place, at the end of my day, I sit in the dark and play quietly. There is no audience, only the streetlamp outside my window. It helps center me before sleep. Join me for *one* of my favorite songs to calm yourself, too," Bazel said. The event will stream live to Bazel's followers on his Instagram account at https://www.instagram.com/edbazelpiano/
Born and raised in Huntington, West Virginia, Bazel is a believer in the power of music. He has followed a lifelong path as a pianist, entertaining audiences from Beverly Hills to Boca Raton. Starting at the young age of five, Bazel studied piano under legends such as Jay Flippin, Lou Levy, Joe Harnell and Clare Fischer. Bazel has also served the musical community as an entrepreneur. By founding The Bazel Group, he provided top shelf bands, concert artists, comedians and speakers to perform at major corporate and special events in over 25 countries. His efforts led to the Los Angeles Times naming him “The Marco Polo of Modern Music.”
In 2022, Bazel recorded “Soaring” at Abbey Road Studios in London, as part of his latest collection The London Sessions: Reflections from Studio 2. Abbey Road Studios famously served as the recording house for greats like The Beatles and Pink Floyd, and Bazel described being among the studio’s artists as a surreal feeling. He recalls, “Seeing this Steinway concert grand piano, they set up for me in the exact footprint in that back left corner of the studio where The Beatles set up for their recordings. I felt at home, and I am so grateful for the opportunity."
Bazel says the album is a soothing, melodic and romantic mix; music writer Robin James described it as “painting pictures of the soul that you can't see but you can hear. ‘Soaring’ brings a feeling of flying high in the sky at sunset, ever rising.” James wrote an extensive feature article on Bazel's life and music in 2022.
Evidently, "Soaring" also made an impact on judges and panelists, resulting in the recent accolades. The HIMAs -- an extension of the prestigious Hollywood Music in Media Awards -- took place on August 17th at the Avalon Hollywood. These awards recognize the brilliance of independent artists, composers and sonic architects on a global scale. Bazel was on hand to accept the award for Best Instrumental Song at the special event, but his victories didn’t stop there.
A week later, on August 27th, Bazel joined many musical artists and their respective fans for the 11th Annual InterContinental Music Awards, an L.A.-based competition that recognizes musical works worldwide in 145 genres, 35 countries and on 7 continents. Once again, “Soaring” ascended to victory with the title Best Contemporary Instrumental in the North American category. This double triumph serves as tribute to Bazel’s talent for crafting musical narratives that stir emotions and uplift spirits. His award-winning new age piano composition is now accompanied by an enchanting video, which can be enjoyed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FDCGsYMew1Y
Speaking to these recent accolades, Bazel shared, “I believe the highest use of our music and talent is to help others, so I am very grateful for the light these awards will shine on our music and mission.” His "mission" is an entrepreneurial effort to restore peace in a chaotic world, and to serve others through music. Bazel is founder of The River of Calm - Music To Soothe Your Soul, an online radio station streaming around the clock in 168 countries. In 2019, he created the station's River of Calm Headphones Project in partnership with Alive Inside; as of 2023, they are producing and delivering headphones to ten chemotherapy centers as a way to soothe patients during their chemotherapy treatments, and plan to go nationwide in 2024. Additionally, he and a number of pianists from The River of Calm play weekly live piano concerts for patients, their families, and staff members at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville.
Last week, Bazel's producers submitted The London Sessions: Reflections from Studio 2 to the annual GRAMMY AwardsⓇ for consideration in New Age, Ambient or Chant, a popular category for uplifting and healing piano music albums.
Link to buy or stream the entire album The London Sessions: Reflections from Studio 2 at https://www.edbazel.com/ or stream it on the platform of your choice at https://edbazel.hearnow.com/the-london-sessions
"Soaring" by Ed Bazel