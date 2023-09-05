Dan Stanbridge joins FlexCharge as Chief Risk Officer

Turn ecommerce declines into revenue streams Payments veteran, global risk expert

MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FlexCharge, a market leading payment platform, today announced that industry veteran and global risk expert, Dan Stanbridge has joined FlexCharge as Chief Risk Officer.

Dan has consistently been recognized as a top talent at Paysafe for the last several years where he recently held senior risk and commercial roles including SVP, Global Head of Merchant Risk and most recently as SVP and GM of the Business Digital Wallet. Prior to Paysafe, Dan held key risk roles for Worldpay.

At Paysafe, Dan developed the deep and market leading risk management capabilities to succeed across complex risk verticals such as Travel, Gaming, and Gambling, while also materially reducing fraud and losses across Paysafe’s retail payments portfolio.

CEO and Co-Founder, Elio Vitucci said “We are immensely proud to welcome Dan to our fast growing business. Dan is a rare talent in payments risk management with deep experience across North American and European markets while covering multiple industries. He brings a powerful mix of skills including the ability to manage a complex risk environment, strong technical knowledge, but also very well developed commercial instincts. Dan will play a critical role in getting FlexCharge to the next stage of development.”

Dan Stanbridge said, “I’m very excited to join FlexCharge and help them drive growth, as well as maintain risk integrity. The industry needs trusted partners that bring new and unique solutions to solve persistent payment declines for merchants. The powerful AcceptIQ platform really stands out as a smart and effective way to improve payment acceptance and increase sales. I’ve always been passionate about improving the payments ecosystem and finding smart ways to help businesses grow and with FlexCharge we have the platform and the team to deliver on that vision.”



About FlexCharge

FlexCharge is an AI-driven platform that partners with merchants and payment providers to instantly review and recover failed customer transactions at no risk to the merchant and at no cost to the consumer.

The FlexCharge AcceptIQ platform offers the widest coverage and the least friction possible for a merchant covering 100% of declined codes and providing a fully embedded, real-time, and white-labeled solution. The platform is able to reduce declined transactions by 20-40% materially improving acceptance rates and merchant sales volumes. FlexCharge is a US based company with R&D and product located in Israel and Europe. For more information, visit https://www.flex-charge.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

