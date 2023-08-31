Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,420 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,841 in the last 365 days.

The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals (Update Time: 2023-08-31 23:45)

MACAU, August 31 - The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals

Update Time: 2023-08-31 23:45

Signals Forecast Period Probability
Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect
Typhoon Signal No.8 High
Typhoon Signal No.9 Medium to relatively high
Typhoon Signal No.10 Medium
"orange" Storm Surge Warning Daytime on 1st Relatively High
"red" Storm Surge Warning Nighttime on 1st Medium

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.

You just read:

The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals (Update Time: 2023-08-31 23:45)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more