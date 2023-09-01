MACAU, August 31 - The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals

Update Time: 2023-09-01 02:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect Typhoon Signal No.8 Between 13:00 and 15:00 on 1st High Typhoon Signal No.9 Midnight on 2nd Medium to relatively high Typhoon Signal No.10 Early morning on 2nd Medium "orange" Storm Surge Warning Daytime on 1st Relatively High "red" Storm Surge Warning Nighttime on 1st Medium

According to the present forecast track, Tropical cyclone “Saola” will continue to move west-northwestward towards the eastern Guangdong coastal area, approaching the Pearl River Estuary thereafter.

Though the circulation of “Saola” is small, it moved slightly faster than expected, and will enter within 200 km from Macao on 1st Sept afternoon. By then, winds will start strengthening significantly and thus the possibility of issuing the Tropical cyclone signal no.8 is high between 13:00 and 15:00 on the 1st Sept. Moreover, affecting by the strong rainband near the center of “Saola”, there will be showers and thunderstorms in the next few days, heavy at times between the 2nd and the 3rd of Sept.

Under the influence of astronomical tide, flooding of 0.5 meters or below will occur within inner-harbour area during daytime on the 1st Sept. In addition to the joint effect of storm surge, more significant flooding will occur in low-lying areas during daytime on the 2nd Sept. Since “Saola” will be very close to the Pearl River Estuary, it will possess huge impact to Macao with chances of flooding level between 1-1.5 meters occurring in low-lying areas. Therefore, the possibility of issuing the Orange storm surge warning is raised to relatively high. If “Saola” does make a direct hit to the Pearl River Estuary, SMG might need to issue even higher Tropical cyclone signals as well as the Red storm surge warning or above.

The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather information, and take precautions against strong winds and flooding in advance.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.