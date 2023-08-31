MPD Continues Efforts to Decrease Fatal and Serious Injury Traffic Crashes Through a Traffic Safety Compliance Checkpoint in the 4000 Block of South Capitol Street, Southeast

As the District of Columbia sees a 50% increase in traffic fatalities, the Metropolitan Police Department will continue our focus on traffic enforcement and education throughout the city. MPD continues efforts through a high-visibility Traffic Safety Compliance Checkpoint in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast.

In addition to focusing on traffic safety, the high-visibility Traffic Safety Compliance Checkpoint focused on promoting safe driving, providing education, traffic violation enforcement, along with taking suspected impaired drivers and unsafe drivers off the road.

During the Traffic Safety Compliance Checkpoint, MPD had the below outcomes:

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast Notice of Infraction Warnings and Tickets Issued 58 Arrests 3 (No Permit) 1 (Fugitive from Justice) 1 (Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Possession with intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed) Free Child Safety Seats Distributed 7

The District of Columbia continues to work towards eliminating all fatal and serious injury crashes through the citywide Vision Zero initiative. MPD wants drivers to stay safe while on the roads and address drivers who put others at risk. As the summer continues, community members should expect to see numerous planned Traffic Safety Compliance Checkpoints throughout the district.

The Metropolitan Police Department is committed to our partnerships with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the District Department of Transportation, and the US Department of Transportation to make the roadways in our communities a safe place for everyone.