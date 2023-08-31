Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1600 Block of Savannah Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in the 1600 block of Savannah Street, Southeast.

At approximately 11:16 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location and brandished a handgun. The suspect then took the victim’s property and fled the scene on foot.

On Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 24-year-old Donte Lamar Tiller, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).