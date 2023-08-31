Submit Release
Traffic control reduced for portions of I-94 in Bismarck during Labor Day weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. – Traffic control under the State Street bridge on Interstate 94 will be removed Friday, Sept. 1, to ease traffic flow for Labor Day weekend. 

The inside lane closure on I-94 will remain from the Hay Creek bridge to the 19th Street bridge in both directions.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701-328-4444

 

