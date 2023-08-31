KEEP COLUMBUS BEAUTIFUL LAUNCHES TIRED OF TIRES CITYWIDE CLEANUP
Keep Columbus Beautiful Tired of Tires Citywide Cleanup of Unwanted and Illegally Dumped Tires Set for Saturday, October 28th, From 8 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.COLUMBUS, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Columbus, Mississippi, announces the Keep Columbus Beautiful Tired of Tires citywide tire harvest to help keep Columbus clean and beautiful. The citywide tire harvest commences on Saturday, October 28th, from 8 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In preparation for the event and beginning immediately, the City of Columbus asks citizens to help locate unwanted and illegally dumped tires in the community.
In advance of the Keep Columbus Beautiful Tired of Tires event, motivated citizens should alert SASHA JAMES or VERONICA STEWART of Keep Columbus Beautiful and the City of Columbus Code Enforcement Department of unwanted tires to pick up during the October 28th tire harvesting event and their knowledge of illegally dumped tires in the community. Citizens can put tires safely on their property's curb no sooner than Friday, October 27th, and coordinate their pickup with the City of Columbus Code Enforcement Department.
Please forward this information to The City of Columbus Code Enforcement Department at 1621 Main Street, P.O. Box 1408, Columbus, MS 39701, SASHA JAMES Office: 662-245-5063, Sasha.James@columbusms.org or VERONICA STEWART Office: 662-245-5070, Cell: 662-364-0002, Veronica.Stewart@columbusms.org.
Pick It Up! Possum Town and Keep Columbus Beautiful work together to keep Columbus, Mississippi, clean and beautiful and seek community-minded volunteers for this and future litter clean-up and beautification projects. Citizens unable to participate in the Tired of Tires event are encouraged to use this day to clean their yards, properties, homes, and businesses. Citizens are further encouraged to communicate the need for a clean and beautiful Columbus by sharing their knowledge of this and future clean-up projects, liking and sharing social posts on Facebook, Twitter, Nextdoor, and Instagram, and directly communicating its value and purpose with friends, family, and coworkers.
The latest Keep Columbus Beautiful and Pick It Up! Possum Town project information is available on Facebook. The quintessential missions of Keep Columbus Beautiful and Pick It Up! Possum Town is to bring about and sustain a cleaner Columbus. Their efforts are not limited to picking up trash but to keeping Columbus cleaner, more presentable, healthful, and safer for residents, visitors, and travelers for generations to come.
ABOUT COLUMBUS, MISSISSIPPI
Founded in 1821, the historical "Friendly City" of Columbus resides upon the banks of the Tombigbee River on the Eastern border of Mississippi and serves as the county seat of Lowndes County.
Before its incorporation, the Indian trading post-settlement that became Columbus was called "Possum Town" by the Chickasaw and Choctaw Native Americans. Columbus' historical significance began in 1540 when Spanish explorer and conquistador Hernando de Soto described its location during his quest to find El Dorado, the lost city of gold.
The city is further noteworthy for being home to legendary playwright Tennessee Williams, its designation as a Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area, and three National Register-recognized historic districts, making Columbus one of 12 distinctive destinations in the U.S. Columbus' formal "Decoration Day" remembrance of fallen Civil War soldiers led to our National Memorial Day holiday.
The "Friendly City" of Columbus, Mississippi, is widely recognized as a memorable tourist destination for its historical significance, survived and preserved Antebellum architecture, blues and jazz roots, city and regional events, recreation areas, riverboat lore, Southern cuisine, temperate Winters, and proximity to extraordinary fishing, hunting, and seasonal waterfowl migration.
