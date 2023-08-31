Have fun sewing and learning about birds at Sept. 13 MDC program

Body

WINONA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is providing an opportunity to practice your sewing skills and, at the same time, learn about backyard birds.

If you’re looking for an opportunity to use your stitching skills in a creative and conservation-oriented way, be sure to sign up for “Birds: Recycled Bird Bags” a program being offered in two sessions on Sept. 13 at MDC’s Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Shannon County near Winona.

A morning session will be held 9-11 a.m. People can sign up for this at program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/194505

An afternoon session is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. People can sign up for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/194506

At both programs, MDC Administrative Assistant Sandra Ipock will show how basic sewing skills are all that’s needed to transform a bird seed bag into an attractive and useful tote. In the process, participants will learn more about birds that people will see around their homes now and in the coming months. Bags will be furnished by MDC staff. People will need to provide their own sewing machines.

MDC’s Twin Pines Conservation Center is located at 20086 Highway 60 just east of Winona. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at Twin Pines and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about the Sept. 13 program or want information on how to sign up for text alerts from Twin Pines can call 573-325-1381.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.