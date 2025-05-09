Learn about trapping at a virtual MDC event May 22

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Learn about trapping as a nuisance wildlife control technique at a free, virtual event with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) on May 22 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Participants will learn about the purposes of trapping and different types of traps such as foothold, deadfall, snares, and more. They also will discuss different types of sets for the traps.

Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4CH. The link to join this class will be sent the morning of the event. Be sure to check your spam or junk box for the email. If an email is not received, please contact the instructor, Ashley Edwards, to let her know. Ashley can be reached at ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov.