MULTI-PLATINUM COUNTRY ARTIST JAKE OWEN ANNOUNCED AS HEADLINER FOR LAKES JAM 2024

The Lakes Jam festival has become an annual highlight of the summer entertainment scene in Minnesota and the Midwest.” — Ken Lacy, General Manager

BRAINERD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lakes Jam is thrilled to announce country music sensation Jake Owen as the country headliner on the Busch Light Main Stage on Friday, June 28, 2024 at 10pm. Tickets for Lakes Jam 2024 are available for purchase at www.LakesJam.com

With a career-spanning collection of gold and platinum certifications, Jake Owen has ascended to stardom as a mainstay country staple known for his laid-back style and genre defining hits like “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “American Country Love Song,” and “Alone with You.” This summer he released his highly anticipated 7th album, Loose Canon, a collection of summertime staple songs like “On the Boat Again,” that tip their hat to feel-good classic country sounds.

The Lakes Jam festival has become an annual highlight of the summer entertainment scene in Minnesota and the Midwest. This year’s three-day, four-night country and rock music festival will be held Wednesday, June 26th through Saturday, June 29th, 2024 at Brainerd International Raceway.

The full Lakes Jam lineup will continue to be announced throughout the fall and winter of 2023 into 2024. Visit www.lakesjam.com/lineup for updated information.

Lakes Jam is an annual outdoor music festival that was founded in 2013 to bring together rock and country music fans for a weekend of music, camping, and outdoor activities. It has featured hit artists such as HARDY, Dustin Lynch, Jon Pardi, Big & Rich, Skillet, Styx, Ratt, Loverboy and many more.

