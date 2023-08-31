Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash In Prince George’s County

(COLLEGE PARK, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal four-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday afternoon in Prince George’s County.

At about 12:10 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 North at Powder Mill Road. According to a preliminary investigation, a tow truck driver stopped to assist the driver of a Toyota, whose car became disabled in the left shoulder of the road. While assisting the driver of the Toyota, another motorist sideswiped the disabled vehicle. The at-fault driver then struck a third vehicle, a Honda Accord, which was then struck by a tractor trailer.

The tow truck driver, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of kin, was struck and declared deceased at the scene by emergency medical services personnel. The striking vehicle remained at the scene. The driver of the Honda, a 76-year-old female, was transported by ambulance to Suburban Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted at the scene with the road closure, which lasted about five hours. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading this investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

