Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,423 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,860 in the last 365 days.

Railroad Crossing Closure Scheduled for S.D. Highway 471 South of Edgemont

For Immediate Release: Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023

Contact: Rich Zacher, Custer Area Engineer, 605-440-1408

 

EDGEMONT, S.D. – The Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Company (BNSF) will begin emergency railroad crossing repair work on S.D. Highway 471, south of Edgemont, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at 7 a.m. MT. The railroad crossing repair operations will close Highway 471 at this location.  

Traffic will be detoured through the town of Hot Springs. Detour signage will be available to guide motorists around the project.

The expected completion date for the project is Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at 6 p.m. MT. 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

You just read:

Railroad Crossing Closure Scheduled for S.D. Highway 471 South of Edgemont

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more