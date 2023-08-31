Railroad Crossing Closure Scheduled for S.D. Highway 471 South of Edgemont

For Immediate Release: Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023

EDGEMONT, S.D. – The Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Company (BNSF) will begin emergency railroad crossing repair work on S.D. Highway 471, south of Edgemont, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at 7 a.m. MT. The railroad crossing repair operations will close Highway 471 at this location.

Traffic will be detoured through the town of Hot Springs. Detour signage will be available to guide motorists around the project.

The expected completion date for the project is Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at 6 p.m. MT.

