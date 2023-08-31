Overnight Lane Closures Planned on Northbound Interstate 29 at 41st Street in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Friday, Sept. 1, 2023

Contact: Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, lane closures are planned for northbound Interstate 29 at the 41st Street intersection. The lane closures will remain in place through 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. During the evening and overnight hours on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, two-way traffic will be maintained in the southbound lanes of I-29 while crews remove the canopy from under the bridge deck to prepare for the next phase of work.

Motorists should be prepared for delays and use alternate routes during peak travel times. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the construction area. Traffic control measures will be in place to guide motorists around all closures.

For additional details, visit the project website at https://www.41stddi.com. For updates on major traffic changes, subscribe to a free new text-in service. To subscribe, simply text “41stDDI” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time. For commuter route information, please call the project hotline number at 605-884-7189.

