New Children’s Book Celebrates the Power of Kindness

Chili Chinchilla by Donna MacLeod Briley & Baxter Publications

Join Chili Chinchilla as she teaches other animals in the valley important lessons about friendship, acceptance and learning how to treat others.

I wrote Chili Chinchilla to help young readers learn how to overcome some of life’s challenges, and celebrate how diversity can be a wonderful thing.” — Donna MacLeod, Author

PLYMOUTH, , MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is proud to announce the release of Chili Chinchilla written by Donna MacLeod. It will be available on September 5, 2023, at Barnes & Noble, Amazon and other online retailers. This new release is a wonderful example of how one chinchilla, named Chili who lives deep in the Andes Valley, deals with bullying and learns how to overcome the challenges of being different.

Chili wears a coat of Argentine blue, which makes her stand out from the other chinchillas. She is saddened by the way the others treat her and she seeks advice from others in the valley on how to make friends who treat her differently.

“I wrote Chili Chinchilla to help young readers learn how to overcome some of life’s challenges, and celebrate how diversity can be a wonderful thing,” said MacLeod. “We should encourage our youth to be more accepting of those who are different.”

MacLeod served as a substitute teacher in her children’s schools during the late 1990’s and witnessed bullying in the classroom. Seeing young people overcome these challenges was the inspiration for Chili Chinchilla. Readers will cheer on the personal growth of Chili as she navigates the journey of friendships and acceptance.

About the Author:

MacLeod’s passion for writing has been a lifelong pursuit, fueled by the inspiration received from her college journalism professor. Even though she was a business major, her love for creative writing evolved, and after penning a book on personal loss in 2009, her desire for creative writing continued to grow. This led her to write this book intended to educate young children on the differences between people and the importance of acceptance. MacLeod has three grown children and three grandchildren. She resides in Plymouth, Massachusetts, where she is retired from a career in real estate, sales and management.

About Briley & Baxter Publications:

Based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Briley & Baxter Publications was founded by award-winning author Stacy Padula. Briley & Baxter Publications works with authors in a variety of genres, including non-fiction, young adult, children’s, science fiction, self-help and inspirational. Their books are available through Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Target, Walmart, iTunes and other major distributors. Each month, ten percent of publishing royalties are donated to different animal rescue organizations.