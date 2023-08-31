Giannoulias to Launch Skip-the-Line Program Friday at State's Busiest DMVs

ILLINOIS, August 31 - Scheduling appointments and new extended hours part of initiative to save customers time





• Push for more Illinoisans to renew online

• Required appointments will reduce wait times

• Extended hours offer more availability





Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced the official launch of the Skip-the-Line program set to begin tomorrow to reduce lines and headaches at Illinois' busiest Driver and Motor Vehicle Facilities (DMVs).





The multi-pronged approach to improve customer service and eliminate the unpredictability of wait times at DMVs was announced in July with an official implementation date of September 1.





"Offering appointments at high-volume DMV facilities, expanding hours of operation and broadening available services online makes sense and will result in improved customer experiences," said Giannoulias. "By modernizing the office's approach to service, the Skip-the-Line program gives customers more control over their visit. Starting tomorrow, we are here when you want us."





To announce the launch of the program, Giannoulias was joined today at a press conference in Chicago by Philippe Largent, State Director of Illinois AARP, Bob Reiter, President of the Chicago Federation of Labor, Chris Harris, pastor of Bright Star Church in Chicago, and Emma Lozano, grassroots activist and pastor at Lincoln United Methodist Church in Chicago. These are a few of the organizations partnering with Giannoulias' office to raise awareness about the new program.





"In the work that we do to support and advocate for people as they age, we know that when older adults have accessible transportation, they also have more opportunity for social interactions that help them to feel confident and empowered," said Philippe Largent, State Director for AARP Illinois. "The Skip the Line initiative is another effort to make transportation accessible because older adults will be able to plan ahead and make an appointment to visit DMV offices, instead of taking a chance on wait times and office closures."





The Skip-the-Line program includes:





Simplified Online Services — Customers are encouraged to take advantage of the many services offered online at ilsos.gov, including renewing their driver's license or ID card and license plate sticker online.





Appointment Scheduling — Customers will be required to make appointments for in-person visits at 44 of the busiest DMVs, including all Chicago and suburban locations and some central and downstate DMVs, for REAL ID, driver's license and ID card services, and in-car driving tests.





Those seeking vehicle-related services, such as title and registration or renewing their license plate sticker, do not need to make an appointment and can just walk in.





Upon arrival, customers will check in with DMV staff and "Skip the Line," eliminating lines and unpredictable wait times. Illinoisans may visit ilsos.gov or call (844) 817-4649 to schedule an appointment.





New Extended Hours of Operation — All DMVs statewide will extend hours of operation, with 15 facilities open six days a week - Monday through Saturday.

• Every DMV will offer extended hours of operation, serving customers Mon-Fri,

8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

• 15 DMVs will be open six days a week, including on Saturday, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.





The appointment-only DMVs include 24 in Chicago and suburban and 20 in central and downstate Illinois that are within 10 miles from a population center of at least 25,000 residents.



