Lanes opening where possible for Labor Day weekend travel

ILLINOIS, August 31 - Non-emergency closures suspended, public should still expect work zones

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Labor Day holiday to minimize travel disruption.

Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.

The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment. At all times, please buckle and drive sober.

District 1

City of Chicago

Outbound Bishop Ford Freeway (eastbound Interstate 94) ramp to eastbound 130th Street; closed, detour posted.

Southbound Du Sable Lake Shore Drive (U.S. 41) along Jackson Park; two lanes closed.

Inbound Kennedy Expressway (eastbound I-94) between Lawrence Avenue and Ohio Street; lane and ramp closures continue. Reversible lanes at Diversey Avenue; lane reduction continues.

Inbound Kennedy ramp to inbound Ida B. Wells Drive; closed, will reopen at 10 p.m. Sept. 1.

Outbound Kennedy west of Addison Street; right shoulder closed.





Cook County

Westbound Oakton Street between River Road and the Des Plaines River in Des Plaines; lane reductions continue.

National Parkway between Gold Road and American Lane in Schaumburg; closed, detour posted.

Washington Boulevard between 19th and Ninth avenues in Maywood; closed, detour posted.

Eastbound Chestnut Avenue between Lehigh Avenue and Waukegan Road in Glenview; closed, detour posted.

Rand Road (U.S. 12) at Central Road in Des Plaines; lane reductions continue on both roads.

Stanley Avenue and Windsor Avenue between Harlem Avenue (Illinois 43) and Ridgeland Avenue in Berwyn; lane reductions continue.

Franklin Avenue between Runge Street and Mannheim Road (U.S. 12/45) in Franklin Park; lane reductions continue.

183rd Street at Pulaski Road in Country Club Hills; lane reductions continue on both roads.

Chicago Avenue over Des Plaines River Road between First and Thatcher avenues in Maywood and River Forest; lane reductions continue.

Inbound Eisenhower Expressway (eastbound Interstate 290) between First Avenue (Illinois 171) and the Des Plaines River; right shoulder closed.

Roy Avenue over Addison Creek in Northlake; closed, detour posted.

Cicero Avenue (Illinois 50) between 67th and 71st streets in Bedford Park; lane reductions continue.

Cermak Road between 19th Street and Gardner Road in Broadview and Westchester; lane reductions continue.

Interstate 57 over Interstate 80 in Country Club Hills; lane reductions continue in both directions.

College Drive (Illinois 83) at 127th Street in Alsip; lane reductions continue in both directions with left-turn lanes closed, detour posted.

Ashland Avenue/Wood Street between 127th Street in Calumet Park and 147th Street/Sibley Boulevard (Illinois 83) in Harvey; closed, detour posted.

Cicero Avenue (Illinois 50) at Steger Road in Richton Park; lane reductions continue.

Southbound Wolf Road between U.S. 6 and Marley Brook Court in Orland Park; closed, detour posted.





DuPage County

Interstate 55 at Lemont Road in Woodridge; all ramps closed with traffic controlled by temporary signals.





Kane County

Eastbound Chicago Street between Center Street and Liberty Street (Illinois 25) in Elgin; closed, detour posted.

Lake County

Grand Avenue (Illinois 132) between Deep Lake and Munn roads in Lindenhurst; lane reductions continue.

Grand between Cedar Lake Road and Lake Avenue in Lake Villa; lane reductions continue with detour posted for eastbound traffic.

Washington Street over Skokie Highway (U.S. 41) and the Union Pacific Railroad in Waukegan; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 60 between Peterson Road and Belvidere Road (Illinois 120) in Volo; closed, local traffic only.

McHenry County

Souwanas Trail between Vista Drive and Riverwood Drive in Algonquin; closed, detour posted.

Will County

Moen Avenue between Mound Road and Larkin Avenue (Illinois 7) in Rockdale; closed, detour posted.

Sioux Drive/Dove Drive between Sunset Drive and Eames Street (U.S. 6) in Channahon; lane reductions continue.

Essington Road between Pandola Avenue and Citadel Drive in Joliet; lane reductions continue.

Northwest Frontage Road between Jefferson Street (U.S. 52) and Black Road in Shorewood; closed, detour posted.

Wheeler Avenue over I-80 in Joliet; closed, detour posted. I-80 at Wheeler Avenue; all shoulders closed.

Shepley Road over I-80 just east of Minooka; closed, detour posted.

I-55 at between I-80 and Jefferson Street (U.S. 52) in Shorewood and Joliet; all shoulders closed. Southbound I-55 ramp to Jefferson in Shorewood; lane reductions continue.

I-80 at Briggs Street in Joliet; all shoulders closed.

Westbound I-80 between River Road in Shorewood and Ridge Road in Minooka; left shoulder closed.

Illinois 59 at Seil Road in Shorewood; lane reductions continue.

Westbound I-80 at Richards Street in Joliet; all ramps closed; detour posted.

District 2





Carroll County

Illinois 84 over Rush Creek north of Savanna; lane closures continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Jo Daviess County

Eastbound Spring Street (U.S. 20) between Summit and High streets in Galena; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 78 over the Plum River about 4 miles south of Stockton; lane closures continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Lee County

U.S. 30 over the Union Pacific Railroad east of Rock Falls; lane closures continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Ogle County

U.S. 52 over Elkhorn Creek near Brookville; closed, detour posted.

Rock Island County

Port Byron Road over Interstate 88; closed.

Interstate 88 in three locations east of the Quad Cities; lane reductions continue.

I-88 at Illinois 92; lane reductions continue.

Interstate 280 near Rock Island; lane reductions continue.

Stephenson County

U.S. 20 over Illinois 75 just east of Freeport; lane reductions continue.

Whiteside County

Illinois 40 at Science Ridge Road north of Sterling; closed, detour posted.

Winnebago County

U.S 20 between the Rock River and Alpine Road; lane reductions continue.

Perryville Road over Interstate 39/U.S. 20/51; closed, detour posted.

District 3

Bureau County

Illinois 29 just west of DePue; closed, detour posted.

I-80 between Illinois 40 and the Henry County line; lane reductions continue. Ramps at Illinois 40; closed

Illinois 26 north of Princeton; lane closures continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Kankakee County

I-57 at Waldron Road in Kankakee; lane closures continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

I-57 through Kankakee; lane reductions continue.

Armour Road just west of Kinzie Avenue (Illinois 50) in Bourbonnais; lane reductions continue.

La Salle County

U.S. 34 over Sutphen's Run near Earlville; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Southbound I-39 about 5 miles north of I-80; lane reductions continue.

I-80 over the Fox River just east of Ottawa; lane reductions continue.

Livingston County

Illinois 17 between Illinois 18 and Illinois 23 southeast of Streator; closed, detour posted.

District 4

Henderson County

Illinois 96 over Camp Creek just east of Dallas City; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 96 over Weaver Creek just west of Lomax; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Knox County

Illinois 180 over the Spoon River just north of Williamsfield; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Marshall County

Illinois 17 bridge over the Illinois River at Lacon; closed, detour posted

Peoria County

Eastbound War Memorial Drive (U.S. 150) at Adams Street (Illinois 29) in Peoria; lane reductions continue.

Adams Street (Illinois 29) between Lorentz Avenue and Eureka Street; lane reductions continue.

Interstate 474 over Plank Road (Illinois 116) west of Peoria; lane reductions continue.

Bob Michel Bridge (Illinois 40) over the Illinois River; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 29 through Chillicothe; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 8 between Taylor Road and Heinz Lane near Edwards; closed, detour posted.

Tazewell County

Interstate 155 near Hopedale; lane reductions continue.

Warren County

U.S. 34 just west of the Knox County line; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 34 at the Cameron Road (140th Street) interchange between Monmouth and Galesburg; lane reductions continue.

District 5

Champaign County

Interstate 74 between Cunningham Avenue/U.S. 45 (exit 184) in Urbana and two miles west of St. Joseph; lane reductions continue.

Westbound I-74 ramp to northbound I-57 in Champaign; closed, detour posted. Northbound I-57 ramp to westbound I-74; closed, detour posted.



Edgar County

Illinois 49 about five miles south of U.S. 36 near Brocton; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

McLean County

I-55 between Lexington and Chenoa; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 24 about two miles east of Chenoa; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Vermilion County

I-74 between mileposts 205 near Oakwood and 215 at Danville; lane reductions continue.

District 6

Adams County

Bayview Bridge (westbound U.S. 24) in Quincy; lane reductions continue.

Cass County

Illinois 125 between Illinois 78 in Virginia and U.S. 67 in Beardstown; lane reductions continue.

Christian County

Illinois 29 on the southeast edge of Taylorville; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 29 northwest of Pana; lane reductions continue.

Macoupin County

Illinois 16 about 1 mile east of Illinois 111; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Pike County

Interstate 72 west of the Illinois River; lane reductions continue.

Sangamon County

Illinois 29 over the South Fork Sangamon River near Rochester; lane reductions continue.

Scott County

Illinois 106 between Winchester and the Hillview Blacktop; lane reductions continue.

District 7

Clark County

Eastbound Interstate 70 about six miles west of Illinois 1; lane reductions continue.

Coles County

U.S. 45 at Southside Drive in Humboldt; closed, detour posted.

Crawford County

Illinois 1 about two miles south of Illinois 33 near Robinson; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Cumberland County

I-70 five miles east of Greenup; lane reductions continue.

Effingham County

I-70 between Effingham and the Cumberland County line; lane reductions continue.

Fayette Avenue between the I-57/70 frontage road to Henrietta Street; lane reductions continue.

Fayette County

I-70 over Camp Creek 2 miles east of Vandalia; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 51 over I-70 in Vandalia; lane reductions continue.

Macon County

William Street (Illinois 105) over Lake Decatur; lane reductions continue.

District 8

Madison County

U.S. 40 at Illinois 40 east of Troy; lane reductions on both roads continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

U.S. 40 between Triad lane and Illinois 162 east of Troy; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Marion County

I-57 between Illinois 161 and the Jefferson County line; lane reductions continue. Northbound I-57 ramps at Illinois 161 (exit 109); closed.



District 9

Alexander County

I-57 over U.S. 51 just north of Cairo; lane reductions continue.

Jackson County

Illinois 149 over Kinkaid Creek just north of Spillway Road; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Jefferson County

I-57 at Dix; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 148 west of Waltonville; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Massac County

I-24 over Bear Creek at milepost 28; lane reductions continue.

Pope County

Illinois 145 over Bay Creek just south of Illinois 146; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Saline County

U.S. 45 near Texas City; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

White County

U.S. 45 south of Norris City; closed, detour posted.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.

For more information on IDOT projects, click here. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook and Twitter. Or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map on www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.