VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant to Virginia Tech Next-Generation Quantum Technologies

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $1,000,000. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $52 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs and university-based inventors since 2012.

Virginia Tech is a public research university based in Blacksburg, Va. This CCF grant will support the purchase of a $3.2 million electron beam lithography instrument that will play a vital role in the development of next-generation quantum technologies.

“We are thrilled to receive this CCF grant from VIPC,” said Dr. Randy Heflin, Senior Associate Vice President in the Office of Research and Innovation at Virginia Tech. “Quantum information science and engineering is a rapidly expanding, heavily-funded, and commercially important area. We thank VIPC for helping us in our efforts to further develop next-generation quantum technologies, as the electron beam lithography instrument will position Virginia Tech at the forefront of this crucial area.”

“We are pleased to award a CCF grant to Virginia Tech,” said Hina Mehta, VIPC’s Director for University Programs. “VIPC’s CCF higher education grant program plays an important role in getting funding to entrepreneurially-minded university researchers as they work to take innovations from lab to market. We are proud to support Virginia Tech’s pivotal research as next-generation quantum technologies continue to grow.”

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) awards grant funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s small businesses and university-based innovators. The CCF Higher Education grant program seeks to fund high-potential Virginia-based academic research teams that are developing technologies with strong commercial potential. The grants support early technology and market validation efforts such as customer discovery, market research, business model validation, development of prototypes or a minimum viable product (MVP), customer pilots, intellectual property protection, team development, and more. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply, visit the CCF pages at www.VirginiaIPC.org.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.