Detailing Gentlemen Launches Car Detailing, Paint Correction And Ceramic Coating Services In Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida – Detailing Gentlemen is excited to announce the launch of its car detailing, paint correction, and ceramic coating services in Miami, Florida.

Created and founded by 18-year-old recent high school graduate Joel Lara, who wanted to transition his love for cars into a car detailing business that helps people feel proud of their cars again, Detailing Gentlemen offers Car Detailing Miami, which is committed to providing great attention to detail.

Detailing Gentlemen offers the entire Miami area several expert car detailing services, these include:

Car Detailing

The team at Detailing Gentlemen has an intricate car detailing process that ensures customers’ cars are restored to the highest possible standard.

Professional car detailing will help remove paint marks, seat stains, and bad odors, delivering a clean car feeling every time.

Detailing Gentlemen offers a range of car detailing services, such as:

Interior Detailing

Deep interior agitation and vacuuming

Removing light stains from upholstery

Detail dashboard, vents, cup-holders, and every other area of interior

Exterior Detailing

Foam the entire exterior to remove debris

Hand wash the entire car to remove dirt

Deep clean tires (iron removal and degreaser)

High-quality spray wax (for a shiny finish)

Other Services

Clay bar treatment (to get rid of minor imperfections and damage)

Paint correction (to remove imperfections in the paint and scratches)

Seat shampoo (deep extraction)

Headlight restoration

Pet hair removal

Paint Correction

Paint Correction Miami is the process of removing imperfections and restoring the original shine and finish of a car’s paintwork through the use of abrasive chemicals.

Usually used on older vehicles that have been exposed to the elements, dirt, and grime for long periods of time, Detailing Gentlemen provides this service to any customer looking to make their car look as new as possible.

The process of Paint Correction is as follows:

Wash the car: This step is essential before every paint correction as it removes any dirt or debris from the paint’s surface. Inspect the paint: Next, the paint is inspected to determine the extent of the damage and identify any imperfections, such as swirl marks, scratches, and oxidations. Clay bar treatment: After inspection, the car is treated with a clay bar to remove any embedded contaminants that cannot be removed through washing alone. Paint correction: The actual paint correction process begins with using a machine polisher and a variety of abrasive compounds to gradually remove a thin layer of clean coat from the paint’s surface. The process is done in a series of steps, each using a progressively finer abrasive to remove deeper scratches and swirls. Finishing polish: Once the major imperfections have been removed, the paint correction job is nearly done. After, a polish is used to refine the finish and remove any remaining minor scratches and swirls. A sealant or Wax application: Finally, a sealant or wax is applied to protect the newly corrected paint and provide a long-lasting shine.

Ceramic Coating

Detailing Gentlemen offers Ceramic Coating Miami, which involves a multi-stage application of a silicon-based ceramic coating that delivers a high shine and finish on any vehicle.

The ceramic coating process at Detailing Gentlemen adheres to a strict five-step process:

Preparation

The vehicle must be thoroughly cleaned and prepared before starting the ceramic coating process. This includes washing, drying, and decontaminating the vehicle’s surface to ensure it is free of dirt, grime, and other contaminants.

Paint Correction

The next step is to correct any imperfections in the paint. This can include removing scratches, swirl marks, and other blemishes to ensure a smooth and even surface.

Ceramic Coating

The ceramic coating can be applied once the vehicle is properly cleaned and the paint is corrected. The coating is applied in a liquid form using a special applicator, and then it is buffed into the vehicle’s surface.

Curing

After the coating is applied, it needs to cure. The curing process can take anywhere from a few hours to a few days, depending on the specific product used.

Inspection

The paint is inspected in case there need to be any changes. Once the coating is cured, any final touches can be made. This includes buffing the surface to remove any remaining residue and ensuring that the coating is evenly distributed.

