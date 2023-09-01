Rock N Soul band, Edgewood Heavy, releases gritty new single, Homicidal Lover in anticipation of forthcoming debut album
EINPresswire.com/ -- Since bursting onto the scene three years ago, edgy and soulful, Edgewood Heavy, has blazed a path all its own in Atlanta's music scene. Their unique genre of Rock N Soul, a term the band coined to describe their rarefied sound, is at the heart of the band's identity and musical style. The four-piece rock band led by the two dynamic, and passionate frontmen, have been likened to "a mixture of the Rolling Stones, The Black Keys, and Outkast," and have taken the nation's southeast music scene by storm. Their popularity has seen the band open for David Ryan Harris, play with lady Nicole Wray at the One Music Festival, which attracts more than 50,000 fans every year, and perform at the Wire and Wood Fest, Stone Mountain Soul Fest, and Inman Park Fest to name just a few. Now, the band is giving fans what they long for, a chance to enjoy their first studio album, starting with their leading single, Homicidal Lover.
“Everything about Edgewood Heavy is unique, from our Rock N Soul musical style, to the way we look on stage, even the fact that all of our songs are self-produced,” explains Gio, one of Edgewood Heavy's dynamic frontmen. “Everyone these days talks about artificial intelligence, computerization, and automation, we're the opposite of that. Soul and rock music has always been about the expression of deep emotion, with no two performances of the song ever being exactly the same. That's why we only have live instruments on our album. We wanted to showcase the authenticity of what it's like to be at one of our shows.”
The soon to be released single, Homicidal Lover, is a dark, seductive song that emphasizes the rock aspect of the band's Rock N Soul style. The song emotes a grittier, more tragic sound than many of Edgewood Heavy's songs.
“Homicidal Lover was our choice for the leading single on the album because it transports the listener and forces them to feel something. It's dirty, it's human, and it's heavy,” explains Gio. “The song has this air of palpable guilt to it. We want to take people somewhere when they hear our music and that place isn't always innocent or easy. Along with Heavy and Save My Soul, Homicidal Lover will really give listeners a well-rounded look at who we are as a band.”
On October 6, 2023, Edgewood Heavy will release its high-energy, funk-filled first studio album, $ex Drugs & Rock N Soul. Fans can get a hint of what's to come with the early release of the album's title track, Homicidal Lover, on September 1, 2023.
To stream Edgewood Heavy's new single, Homicidal Lover, visit Spotify or Apple Music.
For more information about Edgewood Heavy, their latest releases, and upcoming shows, visit www.edgewoodheavy.com.
To connect with the band on social media, follow @edgewoodheavy on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and X (formerly known as Twitter).
-30-
For more information, or to arrange an interview, please contact:
Gio Yaquinto
“Everything about Edgewood Heavy is unique, from our Rock N Soul musical style, to the way we look on stage, even the fact that all of our songs are self-produced,” explains Gio, one of Edgewood Heavy's dynamic frontmen. “Everyone these days talks about artificial intelligence, computerization, and automation, we're the opposite of that. Soul and rock music has always been about the expression of deep emotion, with no two performances of the song ever being exactly the same. That's why we only have live instruments on our album. We wanted to showcase the authenticity of what it's like to be at one of our shows.”
The soon to be released single, Homicidal Lover, is a dark, seductive song that emphasizes the rock aspect of the band's Rock N Soul style. The song emotes a grittier, more tragic sound than many of Edgewood Heavy's songs.
“Homicidal Lover was our choice for the leading single on the album because it transports the listener and forces them to feel something. It's dirty, it's human, and it's heavy,” explains Gio. “The song has this air of palpable guilt to it. We want to take people somewhere when they hear our music and that place isn't always innocent or easy. Along with Heavy and Save My Soul, Homicidal Lover will really give listeners a well-rounded look at who we are as a band.”
On October 6, 2023, Edgewood Heavy will release its high-energy, funk-filled first studio album, $ex Drugs & Rock N Soul. Fans can get a hint of what's to come with the early release of the album's title track, Homicidal Lover, on September 1, 2023.
To stream Edgewood Heavy's new single, Homicidal Lover, visit Spotify or Apple Music.
For more information about Edgewood Heavy, their latest releases, and upcoming shows, visit www.edgewoodheavy.com.
To connect with the band on social media, follow @edgewoodheavy on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and X (formerly known as Twitter).
-30-
For more information, or to arrange an interview, please contact:
Gio Yaquinto
Edgewood Heavy
Edgewoodheavy@gmail.com