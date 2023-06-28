Innovative Vein Imaging Device Donated to Front Line Ukrainian Hospital: Device Now Part of Ukrainian Medical Curriculum
EINPresswire.com/ -- Near Infrared Imaging, a leading medical technology and manufacturing company, is proud to announce the recent donation of its patented Vein-Eye Carry device to Kyiv Medical University of UAFM, a hospital treating wounded soldiers in Ukraine. The device provides doctors and nurses with the ability to quickly treat wounded soldiers as a result of the device's full high definition real-time video of veins anywhere on a body. The non-invasive technology allows healthcare workers to quickly find a vein, administer medical treatment, hydration, and medications, all without painful and unnecessary failed vein punctures.
Worldwide, there are an estimated 40 million vein punctures performed every day. Of those, approximately 25% of medical practitioners fail to find and puncture a vein on the first attempt. For critically ill or injured individuals, the vein puncture failure rate is as high as 40%. Failing to find and puncture a suitable vein leads to wasted time, and causes unnecessary pain and bruising.
“We know that those working on the front lines to treat wounded soldiers are in a race against time and that facilities in Ukraine need equipment that not only works reliably, but is easy to assemble, and use,” explains Mike Feeny, CEO of Near Infrared Imaging. “The hospital administrators where the Vein-Eye Carry was donated told us that they were able to set up the device in a matter of minutes simply by watching the YouTube videos on our website. They now have cutting-edge technology that lets them see veins in full high definition, along with exact details about the depth, size and direction of the veins. The quicker we can administer treatment, the better the odds are that patients can recover. The physicians using our device know it's making a difference and that's why they're requested additional devices, which we have provided, and it's why the medical curriculum at Kyiv Medical University now includes instruction on the use of the Vein-Eye Carry.”
The donated device is already being hailed by Ukrainian doctors. “The Vein-Eye Carry is a valuable addition to the hospital's medical arsenal,” explains Dr. Illya Chaikovsky, head of Kyiv Medical University of UAFM's intensive care unit. “The device is so useful that starting this month, the Vein-Eye Carry will be incorporated into medical training at Ukraine's premier medical university. All new medical doctors involved in the Anesthesiology and Intensive Care program will now learn to utilize the state-of-the-art medical device.”
The Vein-Eye Carry is lightweight and reliable and transmits video in real-time. The Vein-Eye Carry comes with a Microsoft Surface GO 3 tablet, making the unit fully portable. The device is FDA registered and designed for medical settings. For more information about the Vein-Eye Carry, or to find a local distributor, please visit nearinfraredimaging.com.
