Newly restored tiny house village breaths life into travelers seeking nostalgia and relaxation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric and Sylvia Hawkins have been tiny living evangelists for more than 16 years. Three years ago, the couple transformed their passion into a 10-unit tiny home vacation property. The 10 brightly painted, quaint, and welcoming tiny homes are minutes away from Kiptopeke State Park, and Virginia's Cape Charles, an up-and-coming idealistic vacation spot on the Chesapeake Bay fronted by miles of picturesque waterfront, sandy beaches, and historic sites.
“These days, social media is filled with people on luxury holidays. While the pictures look great, they're missing the point of travel and relaxing on vacation. They don't meet new people or connect to a new place. They've spent thousands of dollars for a huge hotel room for one night, and they never leave that room because they want to get their money's worth,” explains Sylvia.
“When people are asked what it is they want from life, they talk about spending more time outdoors enjoying nature, getting closer to loved ones, and making genuine connections with people. Tiny living has a way of letting people do that. Last year several families stayed with us. Those families started chatting around the campfire in the evening,” explains Eric. “The next day, I saw these families, who didn't know each other before meeting here, eating breakfast together in Cape Charles. When you have a tiny home vacation, you literally get to sit on your porch and talk to your neighbors,” adds Eric Hawkins.
Vacationers to Cape Charles Tiny Livin don't need to trade stunning vacation images for a more authentic and connected holiday – they get to indulge in both. The 10 tiny homes that make up the vacation property exude beachfront cottage vibes worthy of any Pinterest board and Instagram story. Painted in mint green, buttercup yellow, or bright blue hues, each tiny home has a theme and boasts a front porch, large windows that let in plenty of light, and flower boxes that add to the charm. Inside, each home features a tiny, well laid out kitchen, bathroom, and comfortable bed with crisp linens.
Nestled between the Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, vacationers can indulge in days spent in the sun on white sandy beaches, hiking the Brown Pelican Trail, or Baywoods Raptor and Songbird Loop in Kiptopeke State Park, and fishing off the shoreline or pier. A public boat launch allows boater easy access, while kayak rentals are available to tour closer to the shore. For shoppers and foodies, Cape Charles' historic downtown offers vacationers a chance to browse art galleries, bookstores, craft breweries, cafes and more.
Cape Charles Tiny Livin is well-loved by tourists, with dozens of five-star reviews from overjoyed guests. To book a vacation at Cape Charles Tiny Livin, visit www.capecharlestinylivin.com.
For a video tour of the Cape Charles Tiny Livin homes or to connect with Eric and Sylvia Hawkins, and the many fans of Cape Charles Tiny Livin, follow @capecharles_tinylivin on Instagram.
