2023/2024 Community of Practice for New Special Educators

Are you a new special education teacher in your first year or two of teaching? Beginning in September 2023, the Office of Special Services & Inclusive Education’s Special Educator Engagement, Development & Supports (SEEDS) project will host a community of practice for you! Each session will be held virtually after school hours and will focus on the most relevant and meaningful topics for you as you start your career as an educator. Topics will be decided by the community of practice and may include areas such as inclusion, co-teaching, collaboration, IEP writing, behavior supports, literacy and math interventions, etc. The community of practice will also have an online platform to engage and support one another in between the monthly meetings.

To register for the New Special Educator Community of Practice, please fill out this survey. The sessions for the 2023-2024 school year are from 3:30-4:45 pm on September 11, October 10, November 8, December 14, January 8, February 13, March 13, April 11, May 13, and June 11.

If you have any questions, please contact Tracy Whitlock at tracy.w.whitlock@maine.gov