Road closure on Iowa 92 in Oskaloosa on Monday, Sept. 11

Posted on: August 31, 2023

CHARITON, Iowa – Aug. 31, 2023 – If you are driving on Iowa 92 in Oskaloosa on Monday, Sept. 11, you will need to be aware of a hot-mix asphalt patching project that may slow down your trip.

Construction crews will need to close Iowa 92 from E Street to G Street in Oskaloosa from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting. While the roadway is closed, you will follow a marked detour route using Iowa 163, U.S. 63, and Iowa 92.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For general information about this project contact Liz Finarty, Chariton construction office, at 641-774-5056 or [email protected]