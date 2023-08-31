MDC invites landowners to Sept. 12 webinar on using data to inform deer management

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the National Deer Association (NDA) invite landowners and others interested in managing deer on their properties to join a free, live webinar via Zoom on using data to inform deer management on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m.

MDC and NDA staff will discuss how landowners can use data collected on their properties, as well as research findings, to make sound deer management decisions and improve hunting success.

The free webinar is part of MDC’s Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP). All are welcome to participate in the Zoom webinar, even if not enrolled in DMAP.

Save this link and click on it Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. to join the free, live webinar on using data to inform deer management: us06web.zoom.us/j/81780816373#success.

MDC and NDA previously presented Zoom webinars on deer survey techniques, wildlife cooperatives, and deer ageing techniques. Watch the recordings online at mdc.mo.gov/dmap.

MDC’s free Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) can help landowners manage deer on their properties by allowing them and hunters they designate to buy additional firearms permits to take antlerless deer on the properties above and beyond regular-season harvest limits. DMAP also provides landowners with science-based methods and information to address a spectrum of other local deer-management goals, including Quality Deer Management (QDM) objectives.

“For some landowners, deer cause crop damage and other problems, even with deer removals through regular hunting seasons and damage authorizations,” said MDC Deer Biologist Kevyn Wiskirchen, who coordinates DMAP. “And some landowners need additional tools for achieving their deer-management goals for their properties. The program’s main goal is to maintain healthy deer populations while balancing landowner needs.”

Wiskirchen added that any private property of at least 500 acres located outside of municipal boundaries, regardless of the owner’s legal residence, is eligible for the program. For properties inside the boundaries of a city or town, at least 40 acres are required. Individual parcels of land, regardless of ownership, may be combined to satisfy the acreage requirements as long as no parcel of land is more than a half-mile (by air) from the boundary of another parcel being combined to form an enrolled DMAP property.

To learn more about DMAP, visit MDC online at mdc.mo.gov/dmap, or contact your local MDC private land conservationist or conservation agent.