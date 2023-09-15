Ridge Banks is a "Half a Mile from Normal"

Ridge Banks is "Half a Mile from Normal" Nashville singer songwriter Ridge Banks Ridge Banks and The Wall of Sound

Award winning Nashville singer songwriter Ridge Banks has done it again with his newest release, “Half a Mile from Normal”.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- A road sign just outside of Normal, Illinois ignites a creative spark, giving birth to a genre-defying masterpiece centered around the story of a betrayed trucker on the verge of losing his mind. Ridge Banks takes you on a musical journey that seamlessly fuses rock, blues, and bluegrass into an irresistible sonic groove.A distinguished finalist for both "Best Male Artist" at the 2021 International Acoustic Music Awards and the 2023 Tennessee Songwriter Showcase, Ridge Banks is renowned for his remarkable ability to build captivating stories woven together with a unique blend of storytelling finesse and intricate alternate tunings, which converge to produce his distinctive "rugged acoustic" sound. Half a Mile from Normal " a creative collaboration that began during the quarantine days of 2020 in Nashville when Ridge assembled the band that would become Ridge Banks and The Wall of Sound. Together, they've transformed this bluegrass-infused gem into a full-fledged rock 'n' roll spectacle from the very first note.Ridge's distinctive voice effortlessly takes the helm as he guides a group of exceptionally talented musicians through a melodic adventure marked by tight dynamics and harmonies. Drummer, Micah Nortrup, drives the rhythm like a bolt of lightning. David Young, on lead guitar, intricately carves out melodies that linger in your mind long after the music fades. And Taylor Tuke, the masterful bassist, locks in the groove with mesmerizing precision.With guest appearances from Nashville's finest, including Robert Togliatti, Ted Sidelinger, and Doug Leonard, Ridge Banks and The Wall of Sound's live performances are nothing short of musical extravaganzas that truly live up to their name."Half a Mile from Normal" was co-written by Ridge Banks and award-winning Nashville singer songwriter Greg Wilson, a mastermind behind indie hits that have found their way into popular TV shows like Justified, Heartland, and Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The recording was skillfully captured at Hidden Creek Studios in Nashville, by its owner and sound maestro, Kevin Grenier, with special recognition to Micah Nortrup on drums and backing vocals, and David Young on bass, electric guitar, and backing vocals.Las Vegas Music Producer Pepper Jay aptly describes "'Half a Mile from Normal" as more than just a song; it's a mood, an experience, and a journey masterfully crafted by Ridge Banks. His ability to evoke emotions through his lyrical prowess makes this track an instant crowd-pleaser, a playful anthem that's as addictive as it is unpredictable.Indie label: GreenScotch Productions. "Half a Mile from Normal" is available on all musical platforms.

"Half A Mile From Normal" - Ridge Banks and The Wall of Sound Live at The Local in Nashville